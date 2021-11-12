The Selling Sunset Season 4 trailer has been released: Here’s what to expect

Season 4 of the hit series, Selling Sunset arrives on Netflix in less than two weeks. Pic credit: Netflix

The luxury real estate series of Los Angeles is back and Season 4 of the Netflix smash hit, Selling Sunset is proving the claws are sharper than ever.

If you’ve been following the Selling Sunset crew, you know that there have been major changes at the Oppenheim Group.

Returning to the streaming service in less than two weeks, the Season 4 trailer was released and has fans buzzing about the highly anticipated upcoming release.

Selling Sunset Season 4 trailer: Here’s what to expect

From weddings to babies, it’s been over a year since new episodes of Selling Sunset dropped, and fans can expect a totally different dynamic in the office.

The new trailer begins with Jason Oppenheim addressing the departure of Davina Potratz to rival real estate agency, Douglas Elliman.

Also announcing the arrival of new agents, Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan, the latest chapter of the real estate docu-soap is setting up for a steamy season and no surprise, Christine Quinn is right smack in the middle of it.

While Vanessa is confident in her ability to work with other women, Emma will prove to be a unique challenge for Christine this season.

“She was with Christine’s ex,” Heather Young is heard saying of Emma in the clip.

Confirming this fact, Christine explained later on to new agent Vanessa, “They were engaged two months after we broke up.”

Despite Emma remaining adamant that she joined the organization “to work,” it wasn’t long before the shade started as she added, “Hopefully all this high school drama that I’ve dealt with for years can stay like Christine, out of mind.”

Its clear tensions will rise as later on in the clip, as it previews Jason in an intense sit-down with Christine, remarking, “I hope you see it as a professional decision,” before the pregnant star tearfully walks away.

When does Season 4 of Selling Sunset premiere?

Fans can expect Season 4 of Selling Sunset to return to Netflix on Wednesday, November 24.

If that wasn’t enough for viewers, it was also recently announced a spin-off, Selling the OC, would also be coming to the streaming service.

Following co-founder Jason Oppenheim as he opens up a swank new office in Newport Beach, the series will feature an all-new cast.

