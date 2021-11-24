The real reason Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark broke up after The Bachelorette

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

The real reason that Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark called of their engagement is not as controversial as one might think.

It is just a matter of two people realizing over time that they are not as connected as they thought and that they are different enough to end things before it got too uncomfortable.

Here is what we know about Tayshia and Zac calling it quits.

The real reason Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark broke up

It turns out that, while fans were solidly behind the engagement of Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark following the proposal from The Bachelorette, those close knew that the marriage was not likely going to happen.

A source told PEOPLE that those close “didn’t see them getting to a wedding.”

As for the reason they broke up, it all came down to their schedules and plans for the future. The source said they had relationship issues because of their different lifestyles.

Zac is the co-founder of Release Recovery, an addiction treatment center and transitional living facility, in New York. Tayshia is the co-host of The Bachelorette.

“Things have been strained through the fall. Both of their schedules have been really tough,” the source said. “Tayshia has been very busy and Zac also has a lot on his plate. Scheduling time together was just very difficult.”

It also doesn’t help that she is an extrovert and loves being in the spotlight and Zac is the exact opposite.

“At the end of the day, they’re very different people,” the source said. “They’re both good people — she’s amazing and he’s a great guy and very passionate about his work. But they’re a total mismatch.”

The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams statement on break up

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark confirmed their split in a statement.

“Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” is all that Adams statement read.

It also comes as no surprise since the two couldn’t agree on the wedding date at all.

“At first, Zac was the person to be like, ‘We could get married next week.’ And I was like, ‘Slow your roll.’ I’d love to date a year,” Tayshia told Marie Claire earlier this year.

“And now I’m like, ‘You want to … maybe next month?’ And he’s like, ‘Tayshia, slow your roll.’ We’re back and forth. But there’s no timeline.”

Now, there won’t be a wedding at all.

