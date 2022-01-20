The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 taglines are here — Check out all the shade

RHONJ Season 12 taglines are in. Pic credit: @Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is gearing up for its Season 12 debut, and now the taglines for the cast have been revealed.

All the full-time cast members from last season will be making a comeback, and there should be some new faces in the mix as well. Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, and OG Teresa Giudice are ready to take viewers on another rollercoaster journey.

In typical Jersey fashion, there will be plenty of drama throughout the season, and the taglines for each cast member tease what we can expect from each of them when the series finally returns.

A few weeks ago, Bravo dropped the Season 12 trailer, and we are bracing for some jaw-dropping moments from the Jersey cast. Marital problems, breakups, an eating disorder, and cast feuds will take center stage when the first episode kicks off on February 1.

RHONJ Season 12 taglines revealed

We have the final puzzle pieces for Season 12 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey — the cast taglines, and they are shadier than ever!

The cast didn’t get new photos for the upcoming season, but at least we have these sassy new taglines to look forward to.

OG Teresa Giudice has some exciting new things on the horizon, given that she just got engaged to Luis Ruelas. And the mom-of-four made sure to mention her new fiance in her tagline while letting the women know that she’s still the only OG in Jersey.

“I have a new king, but I’m still the queen of New Jersey,” said Teresa, who we hear will have quite the moment this season as she faces off with Margaret Josephs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Speaking of Margaret Josephs, her tagline is evidence that she’s more than ready to face off with the OG. “I say when you have nothing to hide, there’s nothing to lose.”

As for Melissa Gorga, she kept it simple, “Some people are born great, and some are born Jersey.”

RHONJ stars ready for upcoming season

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fan-favorite Dolores Catania makes it known in her tagline that she’s not shying away from the drama.

“I don’t start the drama, but I will stop the show,” stated Dolores.

Jackie Goldschneider had a tough time during Season 11, and after all the chaos and tears from last year, she’s demanding respect from her castmates.

“You don’t have to pay me a compliment, but you do have to pay me respect,” says Jackie in her new intro.

Jennifer Aydin will be sporting a new look, and her tagline hints at that, but the mom-of-five threw tons of shade in her intro as well.

“My nose may be new, but I can still smell a rat,” said Jennifer.

Whose Season 12 tagline is your favorite?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 premieres on Tuesday, February 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.