The Other Way viewers think it’s a red flag that Corey’s relationship with Evelin has been this bad before

Corey and Evelin’s toxic relationship and its deterioration have been playing out on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way this season. During the latest episode, Corey said perhaps one of the most troubling things about their relationship.

After telling Evelin that he had a short relationship with another woman after Evelin broke up with him, Evelin became enraged and wanted to break up yet again. She let Corey stay in their spare bedroom for a few nights but told him she wanted him gone and that she wanted a divorce.

When Corey gave a private interview on the gravity of the situation he stated that things have been just about this bad before and they worked through it.

The stress, toxic energy, and embarrassment for both of them is apparently something that happens regularly, which was a problematic revelation for The Other Way viewers.

The Other Way viewers think Corey Rathgeber put up a major red flag when he said his relationship with Evelin Villegas has been this bad before

One 90 Day fan page picked up on the bad sign that Corey explained about having been in such a bad place with Evelin before.

They made a simple meme with Corey from the episode saying, “I’ve been in these situations before” and they put several red flags above the still image.

Their caption for the post was, “might be time to walk away then??? no???”

Other 90 Day viewers gave their opinions on what Corey said. One person commented, “They BOTH are horrible people they deserve each other! Match made in heaven.”

Another jabbed at Corey, “Lmfao why has corys face looked like this all season (laughing/crying emoji).”

Someone else thinks Corey needs to move on when they said, “Walk away and go with the other lady you’ll never be forgiven and always reminded that you cheated.”

Another critic plainly just called Corey a “tool.”

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber have a turbulent online relationship

Evelin has taken her disdain for Corey to Instagram where she frequently posts things negatively calling him out, condemning him, and bashing his character.

Meanwhile, Corey has been busy trying to apologize for his actions towards Evelin in response and has made several posts with his tail between his legs as this season airs.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.