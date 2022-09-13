The moms of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter share their favorite and craziest memories filming

Amber and Catelynn joined some of the other moms from the Teen Mom franchise to share their favorite and craziest moments while filming. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/StarMaxWorldwide

Some of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise shared their favorite and craziest moments while filming.

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are no longer filming; instead, the casts have combined for one supersized spinoff, The Next Chapter.

With the exception of Kail Lowry from Teen Mom 2 and Mackenzie McKee from Teen Mom OG, the other eight moms have all signed on to join the latest Teen Mom spinoff, TMTNC.

There have been plenty of heartwarming and crazy moments over the years and recently, some of the moms filmed a fun segment for MTV, sharing their favorite and craziest moments while filming for Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2.

The clip opened with Maci Bookout, one of the original cast members from the franchise, who shared her favorite memory since she began filming 13 years ago.

One of Maci’s most memorable moments was when her and Taylor McKinney’s kids, Jayde and Maverick, got their first haircuts on camera. Maci recalled, “Mav had really long hair. We had never cut it before. We called him Man Bun Maverick.”

Maverick and Jayde got their haircut at their house and she said afterward, “You would have thought Maverick was like a GQ model after that because he was just posing for the camera.”

For her favorite moment, Catelynn Baltierra shared that having her kids’ births filmed was something special that she’s glad she has to reflect back on. In addition, Catelynn said her and Tyler Baltierra’s first-ever visit with their eldest daughter Carly was another special moment that she cherishes and is thankful to have to look back on and share with their kids in the future, something she called “really cool to have.”

Next up, Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG shared, “Being on this show and basically having years of home footage is such a rare blessing.” When it comes to her favorite memory, Cheyenne chose an interesting one — the time she cussed at film crews and demanded they stop filming her while flipping them the bird.

Ashley Jones of Teen Mom 2 was next to share her favorite filming moments: “I think there’s so many moments that I’m grateful to be able to watch back, like Holly’s birthdays and her birth.” Ashley shared that it feels as though she has home videos that she can watch back whenever she wants. “Those things are really important for me to capture,” she added.

Another Teen Mom 2 alum, Briana DeJesus, shared, “I’m grateful that my children’s births were captured.” Like some of the other moms, Briana is thankful that she can go back and watch the footage like a home video. Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG shared the same memory as her favorite, having her daughter Leah and her son James’ births filmed by MTV cameras.

Briana’s brawl and Catelynn’s fight with Butch top the craziest moments

For her craziest filming moment, Briana recalled the time she stormed on stage at one of the reunion shows and her sister, Brittany DeJesus, pulled Kail Lowry’s hair. “Pretty memorable, to be honest,” Briana shared.

Catelynn shared her craziest filming moment — the time she, Tyler, and their parents got into a huge fight. When Tyler’s dad, Butch Baltierra, bashed her for having a tattoo of a “kid she don’t even have,” referring to Carly – whom she placed for adoption – Catelynn fired back, “Go back to prison where you belong!”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.