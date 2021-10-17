The Masked Singer’s Cupcake, Ruth Pointer, reveals original plans for this season

Cupcake on The Masked Singer, Ruth Pointer. Pic credit: Fox

Last week, Masked Singer unmasked Cupcake and revealed who was behind the costume was legendary pop singer Ruth Pointer.

Pointer made her name as a member of the iconic The Pointer Sisters with her siblings, June, Bonnie, and Anita.

The world knows them for some massive hit songs, including I’m So Excited, Fire, and Jump (For My Love).

It turns out that there were initially plans for not just Ruth to appear on this season’s Masked Singer, but one of her sisters as well.

Ruth Pointer talks original Cupcake plans on Masked Singer

After her elimination, Ruth Pointer told Fox News that she had some big plans originally for this season’s Masked Singer.

Originally, Ruth and her sister Anita were going to appear on the show as a duo. This would follow a similar situation where country singer Clint Black and his wife, actress Lisa Hartman Black, appeared together in Season 5.

Ruth is 75 and Anita is 73 and the two planned to perform together.

Their sister Bonnie died in 2020 from a heart attack at the age of 69 and June died in 2006 at the age of 52 following a stroke.

Ruth said that when Anita couldn’t do it, she pushed her on.

“She definitely wanted me to continue on to, you know, represent us as a group,” Pointer said. “And I’m here at her beautiful home in Beverly Hills now and hanging out with her, and me and her and her granddaughter Roxie and a friend Melissa watched it together last night and just screamed our heads off.”

Ruth said she had a great time on Masked Singer, saying it was like “being a kid again at Halloween and doing something different and nice and fun and challenging.”

She also said it was hard, comparing singing in the costume to putting a wardrobe box over your head and trying to perform.

Cupcake’s elimination on Masked Singer

It was Nicole Scherzinger who finally guessed that Cupcake was Ruth Pointer. None of the other judges had a clue.

Ruth said it was great to hear all the other guesses, calling it an honor to hear the comparisons.

“I felt honored to be even associated with the people that they were trying to guess who I was — Roberta Flack, Tina Turner, Grace Jones, Leslie Jones, RuPaul,” Pointer said.

In Week 2, Cupcake performed Heatwave by Martha Reeves & the Vandellas and was deemed safe. In Week 4, she performed Finesse by Bruno Mars and was eliminated.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.