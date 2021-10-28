The Masked Singer: Who is Pepper? Here are the clues so far

Pepper on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer has had some pretty good reveals so far this season, including a pair of iconic singers who left the show very early.

One of the favorites of the remaining contestants is Pepper, and we think we have figured out who is underneath the costume.

If correct, this is yet another big-time singer that is competing in the popular Fox reality competition.

Pepper on The Masked Singer: The clues

The first thing to do is run down the songs that Pepper has sung so far on The Masked Singer.

In Week 3, Pepper showed up as a wildcard and sang the song Jealous by Labrinth. Pepper then returned in Week 5 and sang No Tears Left To Cry by Ariana Grande.

The clues gave a lot of information about Pepper, even though, as a wildcard, there are fewer than other singers have received so far.

Pepper said she found some new fame online.

She showed the judges an iPod.

Tea was also a big clue in Pepper’s video packages.

Who is Pepper on The Masked Singer?

Based on the clues, Pepper might be Natasha Bedingfield.

For the clue about finding new fame online, Natasha’s song Unwritten, which she wrote for The Hills, became a massive TikTok sensation as a dance challenge.

Natasha added her own video and then became a hit on TikTok, making her own viral videos. She has almost 400,000 followers on the social media network.

The iPod was a hint that she gained her popularity in a time where iPods were popular. They went on sale in 2001. Natasha Bedingfield became a star in 2004.

While it is stereotypical, the British are often known for their love of tea in pop culture. Natasha Bedingfield is British. Even more important is that Begdingfield did an advertising campaign with Nestea in 2017.

Who is Natasha Bedingfield?

Natasha Bedingfield is a British singer who released her debut album, Unwritten, in 2004. That album reached number one on the UK charts and went three-times platinum.

Bedingfield picked up a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for the song Unwritten. That single topped out at fifth on the U.S. Billboard singles chart and went three-time platinum.

Bedingfield released N.B. in 2007, and that was her highest-ranking album in the U.S., reaching third. Strip Me in 2010 hit 103rd and Roll With Me in 2019 didn’t chart.

Her biggest single from N.B. was Pocketful of Sunshine, which hit fifth on the U.S. Billboard singles charts.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.