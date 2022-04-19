The Kardashians: Travis Barker posts sweet tribute to his fiance Kourtney Kardashian on her 43rd birthday

Kourtney Kardashian turns 43. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/acepixs/admedia

Kourtney Kardashian just celebrated her 43rd birthday and The Kardashians star got a sweet tribute from fiance Travis Barker on social media.

The hot and heavy lovebirds have been causing a stir with their non-stop PDA and will soon tie the knot in what they hope to be an intimate ceremony– following their quick wedding in Las Vegas.

The couple made the impromptu gesture after their appearance at the GRAMMYs during the wee hours of the morning. However, the wedding was not legal since they didn’t have a marriage license.

Travis Barker writes a sweet post for Kourtney Kardashian

The Blink-182 drummer kept his birthday tribute to fiance Kourtney short and sweet but that didn’t make the gesture any less romantic.

He shared a shirtless black and white photo of himself with his arm around the 43-year-old old and wrote “My best friend, my lover, my everything Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you.”

Khloe Kardashian shared a bunch of heart emojis in response to Travis’s birthday post.

However, she posted her own tribute to Kourtney on Instagram and so did Kim Kardashian as well as Kris Jenner who posted a cute photo of a young Kourtney.

“You are my firstborn little angel and my very special best friend from the moment you were born…” wrote the Kardashian matriarch. “I thank God every single day for choosing me to be your Mommy.”

Khloe and Kim Kardashian share birthday tributes for Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian shared a lengthy tribute on behalf of her eldest sister along with throwback photos of their happiest moments together.

“Happy birthday to one of the loves of my life! I’ve never seen you so happy,” wrote Khloe in her Instagram post.

“Every single year I make sure to remind you just how special you are to me. You are my best friend, my soulmate, my everything,” added The Kardashians star. “Words don’t do our bond justice. If you know us then you know our relationship. You know how much I love and adore you. How much I look up to you. You know how happy I am to see you as you are today.

Kim Kardashian wrote a sweet message for Kourtney as well.

“Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you!” wrote the SKIMS creator. “Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren’t on our growth path lol.”

“Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!” she added.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.