The Kardashians: Pete Davidson checks in on Kim Kardashian amid Kanye West drama

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still on good terms following their split earlier this year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Rod Lamkey/CNP/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up earlier this year at the beginning of August, but the two remain good friends despite their split.

While Pete pursues his acting career and Kim focuses on her family and businesses, Kanye West has been making headlines once again.

Kanye first made headlines for wearing a White Lives Matter shirt during Paris Fashion Week and then again for being banned from Twitter for antisemitic posts.

Kanye also appeared in an interview with Tucker Carlson and has continued making claims regarding Kim, her family, and their shared children.

Although Kanye has also made fun of Pete in the past and made some highly offensive statements and implications about the Saturday Night Live comedian, Pete has continued to support Kim.

A source confirmed to Hollywood Life, “A lot of people have been reaching out to offer Kim support, including Pete [Davidson].”

Pete Davidson continues to support Kim Kardashian

Pete has stayed in touch with Kim after their breakup as he works on his latest project, Dumb Money, with Seth Rogen and Shailene Woodley.

The source added that “several weeks after the breakup,” they were already back on track to being friends and were “cordial” with one another.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The source revealed that Kim is “grateful” that they remain friends despite their breakup, and likely despite the drama with Kanye, too.

“Pete has texted Kim a few times about the whole Kanye situation because he still cares about her as a person and wanted to check in to see how she was doing,” they added.

It’s also noted that Pete has told him that he will “always be there for her as a friend” for anything she needs, including just to talk or vent.

Kim Kardashian appreciates Pete Davidson’s continued support

Kim has been nothing but appreciative of Pete and is so happy to have his support while she handles the situation with her ex-husband.

“Kim explained to him that she knows it can be a lot for anybody to deal with and is grateful she’s been able to remain amicable with Pete,” the source concluded.

It seems likely that the two split because they’re in two completely different places in their lives, creating what appears to be an essentially drama-free break outside of Kanye’s attempts to stir up more drama between the two of them and otherwise.

Although there doesn’t seem to be any hope of Kim and Pete getting back together, fans of their relationship can see how things play out on The Kardashians.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.