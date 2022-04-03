The Kardashians open up about their relationships ahead of Hulu series premiere

The Kardashian family opens up about what to expect from their new Hulu show. Pic credit: Bravo

For nearly 15 years, the Kardashian family has been in the public eye, sharing some of the most intimate and personal details of their lives on camera. They’ve become known for their looks, public relationships, and their family bond.

They’ve also become powerhouses in business, as they’ve successfully launched ventures in fashion, beauty, and fragrance. Their long running television show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, recently came to an end after 20 seasons.

However, the popular family isn’t done sharing their stories just yet. The next chapter of their lives will play out in a brand-new show which will premiere later this month on Hulu.

The Kardashian family speaks about their new show

It was previously announced that the Kardashian family had signed a multi-year deal to create original content for Hulu. The announcement came on the heels of the news that their long time show on E! would be ending.

The family shared that one of the first projects for Hulu would be another reality show titled The Kardashians. It will mainly follow mom, Kris, and her daughters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, as they navigate lives as mothers, partners, and businesswomen.

Ahead of the release of the show, the women sat down with Robin Roberts from Good Morning America, to discuss what fans can look forward to seeing on the new show. People received an exclusive look at the interview and shared a brief trailer for fans to view.

In the clip, Robin sits down with the women 1-on-1 and asks them what they will be sharing on The Kardashians. Each woman appeared to be eager to speak with Robin and did not hesitate to show vulnerability. At one point, Robin asks Kim if she feels that she is still fighting to be respected despite all she’s accomplished. In response, Kim says, “Absolutely.”

The interview appears to be more stripped down and intimate, with the ladies being transparent and open to Robin’s questions. At times, they can be seen getting emotional, with Kris even beginning to shed tears talking about her family’s legacy.

The Kardashian women open up about their relationships

One topic that Robin was sure to touch on during this interview was the women’s love lives. She gets right to the point asking directly about the men they each have been linked to recently.

She mentions Kim’s divorce, asking her, “How have you leaned on your family through your divorce with Kanye?” She also asks Kim if Pete Davidson will appear in the show, to which Kim simply smiles before the camera cuts away.

When she sat down with Khloe, Robin brings up her relationship with Tristian Thompson. She says, “Tristian, where do things stand?” to get clarity on the status of their partnership.

Robin congratulates Kourtney on her whirlwind romance with Travis Barker. She asks, “How did this happen? He was your friend, Travis, and now you all can’t keep your hands off one another.” With each question, the family shared they were ready for whatever Robin had in store, and didn’t hesitate to be open and honest.

The interview will air on ABC on Wednesday, April 6, and will also stream on Hulu the next day.

The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu.