The Kardashians: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had another PDA filled moment at the GRAMMYs

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards. Pic credit: Recording Academy/GRAMMYS/YouTube

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made another red carpet appearance over the weekend, this time at the GRAMMYs, and they didn’t disappoint. The newly engaged couple brought the PDA, much like they did at the Oscars.

Travis and Kourtney opted for black ensembles once again, but his time with a pop of color thanks to Travis, who donned a Fushia jacket in some of the photos taken at the event.

The lovebirds seemed happier than ever as they got hot and heavy while posing for photos. Kourtney and Travis gave each other a passionate kiss in what appears to have become their signature move as the cameras snapped away and captured the moment.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had another PDA filled moment at the GRAMMYs

The Kardashians star and her drummer beau gave the photographers exactly what they were hoping for while walking the red carpet at the 64th GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas. This is the second major event for the pair in the past two weeks after turning heads at the Oscars last weekend.

Video from the event showed the lovebirds continuing with their PDA while posing for photos.

During one moment, they shared a passionate kiss, and Kourtney later wiped away lipstick residue from Travis’ lips before they continued to pose for the cameras.

In another instance, the color-coordinated couple put on their matching sunglasses and snapped more photos before exiting the red carpet.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker color coordinate in black outfits at the GRAMMYs

Travis and Kourtney got a lot of attention for their matching black ensembles at the Oscars last week, and they replicated that trend for the recent GRAMMY Awards.

This time around, The Kardashians star opted for a black jumpsuit from Et Ochs’s fall/winter 2022 collection. It features a plunging neckline and side cutouts which Kourtney paired with sheer black gloves and dark sunglasses.

Travis also wore a cohesive outfit matching his fiance in a black dress pants and a tailored Givenchy vest with black shoes. He also topped off the look with chunky chains by Tiffany & Co.

TRAVIS BARKER & KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN | Fashion Cam | 2022 GRAMMYs

The Blink-182 drummer added a surprising pop of color to his ensemble with an oversized Fushia coat, and he also donned a pair of dark sunglasses similar to Kourtney’s.

The couple’s attire was reminiscent of Kourtney and Travis’s ensembles at the Oscars last week, looks that landed them on many of the night’s best-dressed list. Once again, this will likely be the case as the pair drew plenty of attention for their understated black outfits.

Do you prefer Travis and Kourtney’s GRAMMY outfits or their Oscars ensembles?

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.