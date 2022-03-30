The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian shows off her blinged-out custom ‘KIM’ necklace

Kim Kardashian showed off a custom choker chain. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Fashion icon Kim Kardashian has a new piece of jewelry to add to her collection.

The social media queen showed off a custom choker chain with “KIM” encrusted in pink and white diamonds.

Kim Kardashian models custom pink-and-white diamond ‘KIM’ choker

Taking to Instagram to show off her latest blinged-out piece of jewelry, Kim captioned her post, “💕 K I M 💕 thx” and tagged the jeweler who designed the necklace, Eric Mavani, who goes by @ericdajeweler on Instagram.

Kim included several pics in her post, as she showed off the necklace while posing in a silver tank, sparkly grey leggings, and a silver puffer jacket to complete the look.

The photos were snapped outdoors, where Kim wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle. In one pose, Kim gave kissy-lips to the camera as she posed just before sunset, making for perfect lighting for the outdoor photoshoot.

Kim looked ageless in the pics, the last of which was a closeup of her necklace sparkling in the sunlight.

Jewelry designer to the stars, Mavani, also shared some posts on his Instagram, showing off his custom work.

He teased the necklace’s arrival earlier this month in a post he captioned, “Working on something special w/ @kimkardashian stay tuned 🤫.” In the post, Mavani posed alongside Kim in his office. Kim looked chic as always, donning a black mock-neck top and black leather pants.

In another post, Mavani shared up-close pics and video of the choker. His detailed pics showed off the necklace’s four pink diamond hearts and its enclosure which contained three pink diamond hearts of its own.

Kim’s friends admire her latest piece of jewelery

Of course, Kim’s friends, family, and followers stopped by her comments section to admire her new pink and white chain.

Kim’s sister’s ex, Scott Disick, commented with a slew of fire emojis, as did Canadian Instagram model and TV personality Olivia Pierson.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“God this is a sick chain,” commented @90sanxiety. Kim’s longtime friend La La Anthony wrote, “This I love 😍😍😍”

Aside from rocking her latest fashion statements, Kim has been making headlines since her divorce from Kanye West and her blossoming relationship with Pete Davidson.

Both her ex and her current flame will be featured in some capacity in Kim’s family’s new show, The Kardashians, premiering next month. Kim shared that she didn’t film with Pete for any scenes on the show, but she wouldn’t be opposed to it in the future.

Kim confirmed that Kanye will make an appearance during the first episode, but she wants to handle their disagreements in private.

“I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show,” Kim told Variety earlier this month. “That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.