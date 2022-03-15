The Kardashians: Khloe Kardashian is ‘ready to move on’ amid Tristan Thompson baby mama drama

Khloe Kardashian is re-entering the dating pool after finally calling it quits with Tristan Thompson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Khloe Kardashian has had many ups and downs throughout her relationship and breakup with Tristan Thompson. However, it looks like the star is moving on for good now.

Khloe gave Tristan many chances in their relationship and tried to make things work, but things came to a head after he confirmed that he was the father of Maralee Nichols’s son.

Maralee Nichols called Tristan out for not being present in her son’s life and not taking responsibility like he said he would, and now Khloe is starting to get back into dating.

Khloe’s family and friends have been supportive of her moving on and looking ahead, finally closing the chapter of her life and looking at new beginnings.

Khloe Kardashian is making her return to dating

A source told E! News that “Khloe is getting back out there and ready to move on from Tristan. She seems open to it and is interested in going out and having fun.”

The insider went on to say that all of Khloe’s family and friends “want her to be happy and to find someone who deserves her.” Not only do they want her to be happy, but they’re “relieved” that she is moving on and not going back to Tristan again.

Khloe and Tristan first split in 2018 after being together for two years. They got back together in 2020 but broke up again early last year.

For the majority of their time together, their relationship was clouded by cheating rumors and Tristan’s inability to stay committed to Khloe.

Earlier this year, Tristan publicly apologized to Khloe after it was confirmed that he was the father of Maralee Nichols’s son, Theo. Although he had already admitted that he had sex with Maralee, he was adamant that he was not the father of her child — until the paternity test results proved it.

Khloe admitted that it’s a hard thing to talk about but it is part of her life, but fortunately, Tristan’s apology didn’t sway her to go back to him. The star is reportedly “in a really good place” right now.

Khloe Kardashian is doing well mentally as she moves on from Tristan Thompson drama

Khloe and her sister Kim have heavily relied on each other during their separations from their spouses. While Kim has had to deal with Kanye West’s backlash, Khloe has had to cope with Tristan’s lies and cheating scandals.

Fortunately, sources say that Khloe is doing really well mentally and looking forward to the future.

One source said, “She feels a sense of relief and excitement to move on to the next chapter, and is open to what the future holds. Khloe is a really optimistic person and knows she will find love again.”

While it’s never easy to have to deal with a cheating scandal, Khloe is on her path to healing as she finds her bearings and looks forward to finding someone who truly does love her, hopefully without all the unnecessary drama.

The Kardashians will premiere Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.