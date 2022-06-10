The Kardashians: Here’s why Kourtney Kardashian is eating quail eggs every day

Kourtney Kardashian ate quail eggs to help with having a baby. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

As the first season of The Kardashians approaches its end, Kourtney Kardashian is still doing all she can to promote fertility so that she can have a baby with her now-husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Travis have attended appointments for IVF and egg retrievals during the show, as well as completed different dietary and activity cleanses to try to achieve their goal. In one segment, Kourtney even confessed that she was told to drink Travis’s sperm every day to assist with fertility.

While it was (thankfully) never confirmed or denied if she chose to consume his sperm as part of her diet, Kourtney made another change to promote fertility by adding quail eggs to her diet.

Kourtney Kardashian says she’s eating quail eggs for ‘baby-making’

Kourtney’s friend Steph Shepherd met up with the oldest Kardashian sister to have lunch, but Kourtney was a little unsure about her meal.

She told her friend, “I don’t know if I’m going to regret this lunch choice. … I have to eat quail eggs every day too.” Kourtney added that eating the quail eggs was specifically “for baby-making.”

Steph asked why regular eggs wouldn’t do the trick, and Kourtney admitted she wasn’t sure why she couldn’t just eat regular eggs.

On the bright side, Steph noted, “They’re cute and small” before adding, “It’s weird though.”

In a confessional, Kourtney advised the cameras, “quail eggs supposedly are useful when trying to have a baby.” However, even Kourtney sounded unsure about the validity of that statement.

Do quail eggs help with fertility?

Kourtney admitted in a confessional that she wasn’t sure if the quail eggs were really beneficial when having a baby and didn’t know if the information was “documented online.”

Although they don’t mention infertility, WebMD notes that quail eggs are beneficial to health overall. Quail eggs contain beneficial nutrients, such as protein, Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, and iron.

The eggs are rich in protein, help reduce the risk of anemia, help balance cholesterol, can boost immunity and metabolism as well as improve vision and increase energy. Overall, the eggs are said to help cleanse the body as well.

As viewers have seen Kourtney and Travis do the Panchakarma cleanse, it’s possible that the quail eggs are a continuation of removing toxins from the body to try to promote a healthy space for a baby to grow.

The Kardashians Season 1 finale airs Thursday, June 16 on Hulu.