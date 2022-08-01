The Kardashians fans think Kim Kardashian broke up with Pete Davidson, reunited with Kanye West

Amid Pete Davidson breakup rumors, fans wonder if Kim Kardashian is getting back together with Kanye West. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Rod Lamkey / CNP/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for several months, but some fans believe that things aren’t going as smoothly as they look on the surface.

Kim and Pete became linked in October 2021 after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live, and the two performed a skit together.

Earlier this year, Kim’s divorce from Kanye West was finalized by the court after Kanye refused to sign the divorce papers and let things end.

However, despite Kanye’s behavior and Kim’s push for the finalized divorce, some believe that Kim and Pete have split and are going their separate ways.

The rumors began after the two started spending more time apart due to their work schedules.

Now that Pete is in Australia, fans are more adamant that the two split, despite Kim’s visits to Australia for Pete.

Pete Davidson spotted with Orlando Bloom in fan photo amid Kim Kardashian breakup rumors

Pete was recently spotted in a photo with a fan and famed actor, Orlando Bloom. The fan shared the snap to her Instagram page, noting that Pete and Orlando were “two of the nicest guys I’ve ever met.”

Pic credit: @giorgiadiba_/Instagram

The Sun reports that this photo fueled the most recent breakup rumors, as some reportedly believe that the fan looks a little bit like Kim or her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, it mostly looks like an innocent meeting with a fan that was the highlight of the fan’s week.

Other factors contribute to the breakup rumors, as some fans believe that Kim and Pete will break up when he returns from Australia, largely because they think Kim is back with Kanye.

Is Kim Kardashian back with Kanye West?

Kim and Kanye are currently trying to settle a custody agreement after their finalized divorce. It has not been easy, and Kanye has gone through several attorneys.

However, some believe that Kimye might be back on the books after Kim shared some photos of North on her Instagram Stories.

North was seen wearing some oversized metallic sunglasses from Kanye’s Yeezy line. Additional photos included North in front of racks of clothes and North utilizing her artistic talent.

Based on their custody battle and past, it seems unlikely that Kim would get back with Kanye. At present, it seems the two are working on co-parenting together for the sake of their children.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.