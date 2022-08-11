The Kardashians fans think Corey Gamble just revealed Kylie Jenner’s son’s name

Corey Gamble might have told fans what Kylie Jenner’s baby’s name is. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kylie Jenner runs her own business and career largely on social media but tends to keep her personal life very private and away from the public.

This has been a common trend as she rarely made appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and, similarly, only made a few appearances on the family’s new show, The Kardashians.

Kylie and long-time partner Travis Scott welcomed their baby boy back in February, first announcing that his name is Wolf before later telling fans that they changed his name.

Since it was announced they changed his name, no one has confirmed or denied what the baby’s name is, and she hasn’t even shared full pictures of him yet.

However, there is a lot of speculation about what his name could be, and rumors keep flying at every new possible hint.

As the socialite celebrated her birthday this week, some fans think that mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble may have revealed the baby’s name in a post directed to Kylie.

Did Corey Gamble reveal Kylie Jenner’s son’s name?

Corey wished Kylie a happy birthday via Instagram as the beauty mogul welcomed 25.

He shared a few pictures of her and wrote, “Happpppppy B day to the One of one’s… To My Ace thats always got my back out here in these trenches of life…. Thank you @kyliejenner Big Love ❤️HBD. & Thank you for all & my beautiful grand babies! Rav what up … ha.”

The caption has some fans believing that her son’s name is Rav.

The Sun reports many fans were confused about who Rav is and thought that Corey was referring to the baby boy, but others believe that he was referring to Travis.

What is Kylie Jenner’s son’s name?

There is no confirmation about what Kylie’s son’s name is at this time, though some fans are hopeful that his name will be released on Season 2 of The Kardashians, as it looks like this season will follow through the end of Kylie’s second pregnancy.

However, fans have many ideas about what the baby’s name could be.

The Sun reports that some fans believe the baby might be named Kenny after Kylie’s older sister Kendall, while some believe he is simply named after Travis with the family name Jacques or Jack.

Others believe they found his name in a TikTok video, but none of the clues have led to a real answer as far as the baby boy’s new moniker.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.