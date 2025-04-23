The Golden Bachelor’s Season 2 star announced — and he’s not from Bachelor Nation

It’s about time we learn who will be our next Golden Bachelor star.

Bachelor Nation has been waiting on pins and needles since Joan Vassos’ season of The Golden Bachelorette ended in an engagement to Chock Chapple.

We were left wondering if casting would go with someone from Joan’s season or if they’d head off in a new direction, and now we know.

ABC surprised The Golden Bachelor fans by announcing that former NFL star Mel Owens would be the next lead.

Unfortunately, they didn’t offer up much else in terms of details.

We still don’t know when Season 2 will premiere or which senior women will compete each week for Mel’s golden rose.

Who is Mel Owens?

Per his ABC bio, Mell Owens is a “66-year-old former NFL veteran-turned-lawyer, is gearing up to make his next big play as the second Golden Bachelor.”

Mel is another Midwesterner. While Gerry Turner is from Indiana, Mel is from Detroit, Michigan.

He graduated from the University of Michigan and played football as a linebacker for the Wolverines from 1977 to 1980.

Mel was drafted by the LA Rams as the 9th pick in the 1981 NFL Draft and played for the team for nine seasons.

After retiring from the NFL, Mel pursued a career in law and practices as an Orange County attorney “seeking justice for sports-related injuries.”

Mel is a divorcee with two sons. He was married for 25 years to Fabiana Pimentel, who filed for divorce from Mel in February 2020.

According to his Golden Bachelor bio, after five years of single life, he is “ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship.”

Mel’s birthday is December 7, making him a Sagittarius

Joan Vassos is ready to watch Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor

We haven’t heard anything from Season 1’s The Golden Bachelor star yet regarding the Season 2 announcement, but Joan Vassos quickly commented on the Bachelor Nation news.

Joan Vassos is excited to watch Mel Owens as The Golden Bachelor lead for Season 2. Pic credit: @joan_vassos/Instagram

The Golden Bachelorette star posted ABC’s announcement to her Instagram Stories and commented that Mel is “cute.” She followed that up by writing, “Almost as cute as Chock! Can’t wait to watch.”

We agree, Joan! Mel is definitely cute and has a lot going for him. We’re hoping for an outstanding Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor and cannot wait for the premiere.

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.