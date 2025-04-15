The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner reveals he’s dating after Theresa Nist divorce

Gerry Turner is living life to the fullest after finding out that he has a slow-growing and incurable cancer.

The Golden Bachelor fans learned about his diagnosis late last year, less than a year after marrying Theresa Nist, during a live broadcast on ABC.

The diagnosis was a life changer for both Gerry and Theresa and was cited as one of the reasons for their quick divorce last year.

Ever since, Gerry has been staying busy traveling and exploring as he enjoys his twilight years, maximizing what time he has left.

But, despite dumping Theresa just months after their wedding, Gerry has not been doing life alone lately.

On Tuesday, April 15, he gave a life update. While sharing the latest on his health, Gerry dropped another bomb—he’s been dating someone.

Gerry Turner shares an update on his health, life after cancer diagnosis

Gerry Turner is no stranger to the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, and on Tuesday, he returned to share another life update.

While chatting with Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, Gerry spoke freely about what he’s been up to in recent months.

“I feel great,” Gerry shared. “Until I have any symptoms, there’s no treatment. So, I go frequently for blood tests. I’m on a six-month schedule now, and I feel optimistic because the doctor has said, ‘Well when you turn 75, we’re going to have to go three-month increments.’ So it’s telling me that at least he expects me to live another couple of years to get to that. But the bottom line is I feel really good.”

After Serena asked Gerry if he felt frustrated by having to wait to receive treatment, Gerry continued. “I mean this sincerely. From the time I got this diagnosis, it’s a privilege to live like you’re dying,” he explained. “I don’t turn down anything. I feel like I’m more open to emotions. I’m more open to experiences.”

Gerry reveals that he is ‘dating’

Perhaps the most interesting part of Gerry’s return to Bachelor Happy Hour was the reveal that he is dating again. Not only that, but it seems he has one special lady in his life.

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by this. After all, Gerry previously shared that his DMs were full of interested women after he and Theresa called it quits.

The romance news came as Gerry was speaking about how he doesn’t hesitate anymore to go out and do things as he’s trying to squeeze every bit of fun out of what time he has left.

“The person I’m dating will say, ‘Do you want to go do-’ And before she even gets out the rest of the sentence, I will say yes. So I’m in on everything,” Gerry shared.

He continued, “And it makes life exciting because you kind of in the back of your head feel like you’ve got a lot of living to do, and you don’t know how long you have to do it, so don’t turn down anything. And so, in a way, it’s really a good thing.”

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.