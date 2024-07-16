The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist return to TV to face off with The Bachelor stars

If you thought you’d seen the last of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist on your TV screen, you were wrong.

The Golden Bachelor’s first married and now divorced couple will visit our sets one more time tonight for a fun game show appearance.

Some may be curious about a Gerry and Theresa reunion.

After all, the pair said during their divorce announcement that they planned to remain friends.

But that’s now how this appearance went down.

Instead, it was learned that Gerry and Theresa filmed their time on Celebrity Family Feud before deciding to divorce, making this appearance even more interesting.

The Golden Bachelor versus Bachelor Nation

Tonight on Celebrity Family Feud, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner will team up with members of both their families to take on Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelor Nation team comprises the most recent Bachelor and Bachelorette stars and winners, including Joey Graziadei, Kelsey Anderson, Charity Lawson, Dotun Olebeko, Zach Shallcross, and Kaity Biggar.

The Golden Bachelor team consists of Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist, Jen Woolston, Angie Warner, Tommy Nist, and Jenny Young.

The episode was filmed in April before Gerry and Theresa announced their divorce on Good Morning America.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced divorce plans on GMA

Considering that the Celebrity Family Feud episode was filmed in April with Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s blended family, it seems that their decision to divorce may have come abruptly.

The pair appeared on Good Morning America on Friday, April 12, to announce their divorce. Gerry filed the paperwork later that day.

The filing claims “irreconcilable differences,” but it was later learned that Gerry and Theresa chose to call it quits not because they couldn’t agree on where to live, as they had claimed, but because Theresa didn’t want to give up her job.

Despite being 70 years old, Theresa still works full-time and has continued to do that after splitting from Gerry.

In June, Gerry confirmed that he would return to dating, though he said he hadn’t begun yet. When he does decide to move on from his short-lived marriage, he has no shortage of women who would love a shot with The Golden Bachelor star.

Gerry has said that he is looking for someone “adventurous” and who would be willing to travel with, further proving that Theresa’s decision to stay employed was an issue.

The Celebrity Family Feud episode featuring The Golden Bachelor vs. Bachelor Nation airs on Tuesday, July 16, at 8/7c on ABC.