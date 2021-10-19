The Family Chantel: Winter stuns with stylish photo showing off dramatic weight loss

Winter posted a stunning new photo showing off her weight loss. Pic credit: TLC

It is apparent that Winter has been hard at work losing weight since talking about wanting to get healthier on Season 2 of The Family Chantel.

Winter went so far as to consult a doctor for bariatric surgery last season, although it is unclear if that is the route she chose to go.

On the latest episode of The Family Chantel, Winter shared that she started a new diet and exercise regimen and has been able to lose 50 pounds.

It is clear from her new photo that she has lost even more weight than that.

Winter Everett shows off her successful weight loss with stunning new photo

Winter posted a full-body photo of herself wearing a tight-fitting top and skinny jeans with knee-high boots and captioned that photo, “It about that time!!! [fall leaves emojis].”

This picture accentuates much more of her figure than previous photos Winter has posted of herself on Instagram.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Winter did not disclose how she was able to lose the weight, but that is something The Family Chantel viewers might find out this season.

Winter also has the support of the 90 Day Fiance community, with several fan pages and fellow 90 Day cast members dropping comments and likes.

Her brother River commented, “Styling profiling! I see youuu.”

One well-known podcast, Kiki and Kibbitz told Winter she was beautiful while popular fan page @90daytrollin commented fire emojis.

Among those who also liked the photo were Danielle Jbali, Dean Hashim, Karen and Chantel Everett, and several other well-known 90 Day fan pages.

People in the 90 Day Fiance community showed their support for Winter. Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Winter Everett’s relationship with Jah will be highlighted on The Family Chantel this season

Winter and Jah were broken up last season after she found out through her family’s sleuthing that Jah was keeping the fact that he has a second child a secret. They had been together for five years at the time of that breakup.

Since then, Winter decided to get back with Jah and brought him to Chantel’s graduation party where he was grilled by Winter’s whole family about the lies and deceit. Jah managed to stay reserved which only led to more and continued skepticism from the family.

The Family Chantel viewers will have to keep watching to find out if Jah’s relationship with the family will improve.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on Discovery+.