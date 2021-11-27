The Family Chantel: Viewers think Chantel had cosmetic surgery, after she shares video of date night with Pedro

Chantel sparked speculation from viewers after a recent video made it seem like she had cosmetic surgery. Pic credit: TLC

The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett opened up about having a little Botox when she and her husband Pedro Jimeno appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All.

90 Day fans have been hyper-critical and speculative of any cosmetic enhancements Chantel may have had done and that judgment from critics was apparent on a recent video Chantel posted of a date night with Pedro.

The video that has sparked suspicion from onlookers appears to have a filter on it, and Chantel seems to be wearing a lot of makeup, maybe more than viewers are used to seeing her with.

There were many people in the comments of the reposted video who thought she has either had more work/too much work done, should stop using heavy filters, or should tone down the makeup.

The Family Chantel viewers think Chantel Everett had cosmetic surgery after a recent video

Chantel’s Instagram story was reshared by a fan page. The video featured Chantel taking a selfie video in a car with Pedro during their date night.

The name of the filter she used, “$exy foxy” was featured at the top of the video. She also tagged a makeup artist.

A barrage of critics jumped into the comments to question whether Chantel had more work done.

One of the top comments read, “She got some work done, she doesn’t look the same.”

There was also a critic who said, “Chantel… don’t you know, that less is More? I mean, you have put too much fillers and other things on your face. You was more beautiful before.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiancenow/Instagram

Season 3 of The Family Chantel has a lot of drama left to unfold

In the trailer for the upcoming episode of The Family Chantel, it looks like Winter’s engagement to Jah will come under fire as it appears that she will try and escape him after he insisted that Winter call him “Lord.”

Karen and Chantel’s opinions on River’s new girlfriend Megan after they meet her are also a highly anticipated part of this season.

Pedro’s search for information on why his father abandoned him, his mom, and his sister to seemingly start another family is also a main storyline this season.

Pedro has been venting his anger and curiosity about his absent father and thinks his mom is hiding information.

The Family Chantel is on Mondays on Discovery+.