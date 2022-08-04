The Family Chantel: Nicole Jimeno slams troll who criticized the miscarriage she suffered

Nicole Jimeno took aim at a The Family Chantel troll for talking ill about her and her miscarriage. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno went on the offensive on social media against a troll who criticized her painful miscarriage.

The Family Chantel viewers watched Nicole open up these last few episodes about a miscarriage she endured after getting pregnant with her on-and-off-again boyfriend, Alejandro Padron.

Nicole talked about remaining closed off and not sharing the incident with anyone other than Alejandro because she wanted to deal with the trauma herself.

Even before finding out about the pregnancy and suffering the miscarriage, Nicole found herself in a difficult place.

Lidia Jimeno, Nicole, and her brother Pedro Jimeno’s mom has never liked Alejandro, and Nicole’s relationship with him damaged their relationship significantly. Their relationship became better once Nicole broke things off.

Lidia had found out on a recent episode of The Family Chantel that Nicole was secretly back to seeing Alejandro and was furious and insulting towards her. Lidia’s attitude only exacerbated Nicole’s lonely feelings around her miscarriage.

Nicole Jimeno blasted a The Family Chantel troll who talked badly about her miscarriage

Nicole took to her Instagram Stories to put a troll on blast, which took aim at her miscarriage.

Nicole shared a comment she received that said, “Karma at its best that why [you] lost your baby cuz even god knows you ain’t worth having a child.”

Above the shared comment, Nicole slammed, “People are really crazy, to refer to a baby that is not with me anymore, respect [Spanish expletive.]”

Nicole subsequently made a few other statements regarding her hater’s upsetting words.

She remarked, “They talk about karma, remember what you have, friends, sisters, family! That can happen to anyone.”

In another Instagram Story, she continued, “Stop talking s**t I don’t care what they say about me, I never cared wither, now don’t mess with my baby.”

Alejandro Padron has tried to be supportive of Nicole Jimeno on The Family Chantel

Alejandro appeared equally as upset by the news of the miscarriage as Nicole and expressed concern for the way Nicole was handling it.

During the latest episode, he opened up to his barber about the situation and revealed that he would go down to the Dominican Republic to comfort Nicole.

The baby would have been the first child for both Nicole and Alejandro.

