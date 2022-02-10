The Challenge’s Stephen Bear claims he’ll be back on the show, will be ‘going away for a little while’

Former The Challenge competitor Stephen Bear says he’ll return to the show one day despite his upcoming trial on revenge porn charges. Pic credit: MTV

Stephen Bear, who appeared in three seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, claims viewers will see him return to the competition series in the future, despite him still having a pending trial to face revenge porn charges.

Bear has shared several updates within the past week, including one mentioning his former show and another indicating he’s going to be “going away for a little while.”

In addition to that, he debuted a new adult website where he says he can upload whatever content he wants without restriction.

Stephen Bear says he’ll return to The Challenge, is ‘going away’

In a series of tweets over the past week, former Celebrity Big Brother, Ex on the Beach, and The Challenge star Stephen Bear let fans know of his plans.

That included Bear making it known that he plans to return for The Challenge and is more equipped to handle the game than before.

“For everyone asking about me going back to @ChallengeMTV .. I will return one day. I’m much stronger and wiser now. Trust the process #teamgrizzly,” Bear tweeted.

Pic credit: @stephen_bear/Twitter

In another tweet a few days later, Bear indicated he was “going away for a little while” and would be stepping away from social media.

“Going away for a little while guys, I’ve chosen to come away from social media. Try not to miss me too much, I’m guessing it’s gonna be pretty boring on here without me,” he tweeted.

Pic credit: @stephen_bear/Twitter

Along with his tweet updates, Bear also recently launched a new website under Stephen Hollywood Bear. At the time of writing, the website was down; however, after its launch, the landing page listed him as “world’s #1 adult entertainer” and included a note from him.

“The king is back! As you know I absolutely love creating adult content that makes everyone happy. My videos are so extreme that they end up going viral on social media and in every major press outlet online. I have decided to take it upon myself to create my very own adult page where I can upload absolutely everything with no restrictions,” the landing page note said.

The website included an option to subscribe for £10 a month, which is roughly $13.53 as of this report. A video also showed screenshots of three explicit videos featuring Bear and a woman, thought to be his girlfriend Jessica Smith, engaging in sex acts while dressed in orange prison jumpsuits.

Bear’s pending revenge porn trial postponed

Last week, a report from UK’s The Mirror indicated that Stephen Bear’s OnlyFans revenge porn trial got pushed back 10 months.

According to the report, Bear previously pled not guilty to voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films.

His trial was scheduled to begin this past Monday at Chelmsford Crown Court in Essex. However, the court faces a backlog of cases due to COVID-19, requiring them to move the trial to December.

The charges stem from Bear allegedly filming himself having sex with a woman in 2020 at his home using CCTV video and sharing the footage on OnlyFans and Pornhub without the woman’s consent.

The former Challenge star was arrested last January on his birthday at Heathrow airport after returning from a trip to Dubai. Last May, Bear was officially charged under revenge porn laws.

Bear previously appeared on multiple reality TV series in the UK, including Shipwrecked: The Island, Ex on the Beach UK 3, and Celebrity Big Brother UK 18.

He debuted on The Challenge: War of the Worlds, returned for War of the Worlds 2, and last appeared in Total Madness, which aired on MTV in 2020.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus on MTV and is expected to return in 2022.