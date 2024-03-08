The Challenge’s Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett reveal their second child as castmates react

MTV stars Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams have officially added another member to their growing family!

The Challenge power couple shared with fans and friends that they welcomed a baby daughter on Saturday, February 24.

In an Instagram post, they revealed the name of their baby girl, Aria Lee Garrett, and that she arrived “under a full moon via C-section.”

“All this time, all along, our little Green Baby 💚 was a girl all along 😭,” Kam wrote in the caption of their IG post.

“From All those old wives & you all guessing the girl vibes were true & sooooo on point! We’re so impressed 😂,” she remarked in her message.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The couple indicated they couldn’t wait to tell everyone and thanked their social media fans “for being an amazing supportive community.”

Kam and Leroy share first photos of baby Aria

In their Instagram carousel post, Kam and Leroy appear with their new baby daughter, Aria, and son, Kingston Lee Garrett.

In the photos, Kam, Leroy, and Kingston were color-coordinated with white shirts and khaki pants. The first photo features the proud dad holding his newborn daughter in his arms and Kam smiling beside him and holding Kingston’s hand.

Another photo shows Kam seated on a couch, holding her daughter, while Kingston rests his head on her leg, and Leroy appears seated behind his family.

Additional photos include a shot of Kingston on his dad’s shoulders while Kam is laughing and holding Aria and solo pics of each parent holding their new baby or posing with their son.

In each photo, Aria seems to be getting some rest after her big arrival last month.

In August 2023, the couple revealed that Kam was pregnant with their second child, which would arrive this February.

Earlier this year, they had some fun trying to gauge whether they’d have a boy or a girl by asking Magic 8 Ball questions about the gender. However, the answers they received seemed to suggest they were having another boy.

While Aria was born in February, the couple announced her birth earlier this week via social media, while an exclusive report was given to People.

Castmates reacted to Kam and Leroy’s baby girl

The recent IG reveal post received over 142,000 likes and 4,000-plus comments, including many of Kam and Leroy’s The Challenge castmates, who reacted to the exciting news.

“Congratulations, I haven’t met her yet but I already know I would choose as my partner in any challenge,” fellow parent Kyle Shore wrote.

Nany Carmen remarked that their new baby was “so damn beautiful,” while castmate Johnny Bananas said, “She’ll move mountains one day.”

Challenge alums celebrate the birth. Pic credit: @iamkamiam_/Instagram

Previous All Stars cast member Derrick Kosinski offered his congratulations and welcomed the couple’s new baby to the world.

Jemmye Carroll referred to Aria as a “baby Killa Kam,” while Nehemiah Clark said the group was his “new favorite family.”

More Challenge stars celebrate the new baby. Pic credit: @iamkamiam_/Instagram

Kam and Leroy are among The Challenge stars who recently welcomed newborns.

They join another power couple, Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols, who also welcomed a daughter last month. Zach and Jenna’s family now features five members, as they also have two sons.

Viewers will see Leroy and Kam potentially team up again for an alliance during the fourth All Stars season, set to premiere in April.

As their family grows, they now have several more fans to cheer them on should they appear in future seasons of the show!

The Challenge: All Stars 4 premieres Wednesday, April 10 on Paramount+.