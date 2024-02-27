The Challenge’s Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols welcome third child as castmates react

It’s a girl for Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols, who have welcomed their third child into the world!

The Challenge stars revealed the recent birth of their daughter, with several photos shared on social media.

In a message from the couple, they introduced everyone to Carmella Jean Nichols, adding that she was born at 11:45 p.m. on February 24.

According to Jenna’s remarks in an Instagram post’s caption, Carmella was born just 15 minutes after they got to the hospital.

“Let me just say we only got to the hospital at 11:30 PM, where I was fully dilated and didn’t have time for an epidural 😅 A few minutes later there she was. What an experience 😅♥️ She weighs 7 lbs 2 oz and was 20 inches long,” the IG post’s caption said.

A carousel of photos was included with the post, as their baby daughter looked adorable in light pink baby attire as she stared at the camera or photographer.

Additional shots showed Carmella lying on a small white blanket or mattress and a side view of her sleeping under a blanket.

Proud father Zach Nichols also shared a photo of himself on a couch as he held Carmella and gave her a bottle. His other two children got a close-up view of their new sibling.

“When the gang meets for the first time,” Zach wrote.

Zach and Jenna’s Challenge castmates react to new baby

In a photo shared on Tuesday, Jenna shared another adorable photo of Carmella Jean. In the solo image, she wore a large green bow, a sweater with her name also in dark green, and sunflowers on the front.

Many of Jenna and Zach’s friends from The Challenge stopped by their initial IG post to congratulate the couple on Carmella Jean’s birth.

“Omg congrats,” wrote Kam Williams, who has a son with castmate Leroy Garrett and another baby on the way.

“she’s so cute I’m so happy for you,” wrote Jenna’s friend Kailah Casillas.

Castmate Ashley Marie Kelsey, who won Battle of the Seasons with Zach and several Real World castmates, called her a “little sweetie,” while Cory Wharton’s girlfriend Taylor Selfridge wrote, “Awww, she’s beautiful Jenna!!”

According to Tony Raines, Carmella Jean “was ready…everything was set” for her birth soon after Jenna got to the hospital.

Additional comments arrived from Kyle Christie, Jordan Wiseley, and Cohutta Grindstaff.

“She’s absolutely beautiful congrats to all of you,” wrote Kyle.

“Ha look at that hair! She’s beautiful congratulations!” Cohutta commented.

Who are Jenna and Zach’s other children?

In August 2023, The Challenge stars revealed they were expecting another baby, and now she’s part of the five-member family. With the arrival of their daughter, Carmella Jean Nichols, Zach and Jenna now have an even fuller house than before.

They welcomed their first son, baby boy Anthony Joseph Nichols, on September 2, 2021. Their first daughter, Liliana Marie, was born on December 27, 2022.

Jenna and Zach often share social media posts featuring their kids and even created Instagram accounts for them.

They shared a Valentine’s Day post earlier this month, coinciding with Ash Wednesday, as they had received ashes on their foreheads for the religious event.

As mentioned, Zach and Jenna met while appearing as cast members on MTV’s The Challenge, with their relationship ups and downs presented throughout various seasons.

They were engaged in 2019 and married at a small ceremony in March 2021. A larger ceremony came after that so they could have more friends, family, and Challenge castmates as part of the special occasion.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.