The Challenge’s Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett announce they’re expecting a second child

The Challenge family continues to expand as Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett revealed they’re expecting a fourth member of their growing family.

The popular couple from MTV’s The Challenge shared news on Thursday that “Baby #2” is on the way.

They uploaded an adorable video featuring Leroy sitting on a white sofa with their son, Kingston Garrett, on his lap to share their big announcement.

As 2Pac’s song Do For Love played, Kam stood behind an Instant camera on a tripod and adjusted it to get the perfect shot.

She soon walked over to sit with Leroy and Kingston and held up a large silver “2” balloon next to them as the flash went off.

From there, additional snapshots arrived as she showed Kingston the first photo and let him touch her visible bare baby bump. Snapshot photos were shown scattered on a table as part of the reveal.

“We’re beyond happy to announce #Baby#2 is officially on the way 👶🏽 #FamilyOf4 coming February 24’⏳,” Kam wrote in the caption.

Challenge castmates react to Kam and Leroy’s baby announcement

As one might expect, Kam and Leroy received plenty of love in the comment section from their various castmates on MTV’s competition series. Over 60,000 likes arrived on their jointly-shared post, along with 2,100-plus comments.

“I mean at this point @thechallenge should just do a season where our kids go instead of all of us? #BabyChallenge,” Kyle Christie wrote in an especially popular comment.

“Congratulations 👏!!! Happy for y’all !!!” wrote castmate Cory Wharton.

“Yesssss !!!! Y’all betta be fruitful !!! Lol congratulations ✨✨✨,” Da’Vonne Rogers commented.

Additional comments arrived from Ashley Kelsey, Jenna Compono, Derrick Kosinski, and Nurys Mateo.

“Awww congratulations guys!! More babies, more blessings!” Battle of the Seasons winner Ashley K. said.

“AHHHHHH CONGRATS HOW EXCITING,” wrote fellow Challenge parent Jenna Compono.

“Ahhhh this just made me so happy!! Congrats you two,” Ride or Dies rookie Nurys commented.

Several other Challenge stars are expecting children

Leroy and Kam’s announcement arrives soon after news of several other Challenge stars expecting babies.

As Monsters and Critics reported last month, former finalist Marie Roda surprised many people when she shared a baby bump selfie announcing she’s expecting her first child.

Jenna and Zach Nichols, who met through The Challenge like Leroy and Kam, recently revealed they’re expecting a third child for their expanding family.

In April, two-time regular season champ and All Stars 3 winner Wes Bergmann shared he’s expecting his first child with his wife Amanda.

Kyle’s idea for a competition series might work well. Current parents in The Challenge universe with kids include Amanda Garcia, Cory, Amber Borzotra, CT Tamburello, Jonna Mannion, and Ashley K.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.