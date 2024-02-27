The Challenge: All Stars 4 cast and trailer features Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett’s return to competition 

The wait is finally over for fans of MTV’s competition show, The Challenge, and its All Stars spinoff shows!
The Challenge: All Stars 4 has an official release date, a cast reveal, photos, and a trailer highlighting what’s coming in the episodes.
Power couple Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett lead the returning cast members for the fourth installment of the Paramount+ spinoff.
They’ll reunite as castmates for the new season after viewers saw them together for Double Agents, which Leroy indicated would be his final season of the show.
He and Kam started their life and family together away from the show, including moving to a new city, having a son, and now expecting a second child.
Other familiar faces for All Stars 4 include former finalist Tony Raines and show winners Laurel Stucky and Cara Maria Sorbello, whom Challenge fans saw briefly on MTV’s Battle For a New Season.
There might also be some less familiar faces for newer fans, including cast members returning after many years from reality TV.
The Challenge Season 39 will feature several multi-time MTV champions and former finalists
In addition to Laurel and Cara Maria, show winner Rachel Robinson returns, as do former finalists Nicole Zanatta and Kam. Fans will probably recognize returning All Stars, including Veronica Portillo, Ayanna Mackins, Tina Barta, and Janelle Casaneve.
The Real World: Miami’s iconic Flora Alekseyeva, 52, returns to the competition after last appearing in 2002’s Battle of the Seasons.
- Ace Amerson, The Real World Paris
- Adam Larson, Road Rules: The Quest
- Avery Tressler, The Real World: Portland
- Ayanna Mackins, Road Rules: Semester at Sea
- Brad Fiorenza, The Real World San Diego
- Brandon Nelson, Fresh Meat II
- Cara Maria Sorbello, Fresh Meat II
- Derek Chavez, The Real World Cancun
- Flora Alekseyeva, The Real World: Miami
- Janelle Casaneve, The Real World Key West
- Jay Gotti, The Real World: Ex-Plosion
- Jazmine Reynaud, The Real World Cancun
- Kam Williams, Are You The One? 5
- Kefla Hare, Road Rules: Down Under
- Laurel Stucky, Fresh Meat II
- Leroy Garrett, The Real World: Las Vegas
- Nicole Zanatta, The Real World: Skeletons
- Rachel Robinson, Road Rules: Campus Crawl
- Ryan Kehoe, Fresh Meat
- Steve Meinke, Road Rules: The Quest
- Syrus Yarbrough, The Real World Boston
- Tina Barta, Road Rules: South Pacific
- Tony Raines, The Real World: Skeletons
- Tyrie Ballard, The Real World: Denver
- Veronica Portillo, Road Rules: Semester at Sea
The men include the return of “Tony Time” to The Challenge, as the former Vendettas finalist and Final Reckoning star is back again. Others returning to the competition will include show winners Adam Larson and Brad Fiorenza.
All Stars 4 brings back one-season competitor Jay Gotti, who some viewers may remember for his antics involving an eating portion of the final when he was teamed with his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Compono.
Viewers might also remember that host TJ Lavin wasn’t pleased with Jay’s performance during that particular moment on Battle of the Exes II.
Some of the long-lost OG men returning to the show include Kefla Hare, Tyrie Ballard, and Adam Larson.
All Stars 4 trailer and release date revealed
Paramount Plus and The Challenge also unveiled an action-packed, emotional first look at footage for the upcoming All Stars 4 season.
“There are certain people that are Challengers at heart. I am one of them,” Rachel says in a sound bite early on.
“I want to make it undeniable: champion of champs. That’s what I want,” Cara Maria says.
Jay reveals he’s there to “get redemption,” while Kam confirms that even though she’s become a mother, she’s “still Killa Kam.”
Check out the highlights from what’s coming for the returning MTV OGs in this fourth season of the spinoff.
All Stars 4 follows in the footsteps of MTV’s The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion, which was Season 39 of the competition series. A new champion was crowned, although viewers had mixed opinions about the season, its cast, and its format.
MTV’s Season 39 will air its reunion special on Wednesday, February 28. Cara Maria and Laurel are included in the attendees along with the show’s main cast.
According to details shared along with the cast photos and trailer, viewers will get the first two episodes of The Challenge: All Stars 4 on Wednesday, April 10, streaming exclusively on the Paramount+ platform.
The Challenge: All Stars 4 premieres on Wednesday, April 10 on Paramount+.