The Challenge: All Stars 4 cast and trailer features Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett’s return to competition 

The wait is finally over for fans of MTV’s competition show, The Challenge, and its All Stars spinoff shows!

The Challenge: All Stars 4 has an official release date, a cast reveal, photos, and a trailer highlighting what’s coming in the episodes.

Power couple Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett lead the returning cast members for the fourth installment of the Paramount+ spinoff.

They’ll reunite as castmates for the new season after viewers saw them together for Double Agents, which Leroy indicated would be his final season of the show.

He and Kam started their life and family together away from the show, including moving to a new city, having a son, and now expecting a second child.

Other familiar faces for All Stars 4 include former finalist Tony Raines and show winners Laurel Stucky and Cara Maria Sorbello, whom Challenge fans saw briefly on MTV’s Battle For a New Season.

There might also be some less familiar faces for newer fans, including cast members returning after many years from reality TV.

The Challenge Season 39 will feature several multi-time MTV champions and former finalists

In addition to Laurel and Cara Maria, show winner Rachel Robinson returns, as do former finalists Nicole Zanatta and Kam. Fans will probably recognize returning All Stars, including Veronica Portillo, Ayanna Mackins, Tina Barta, and Janelle Casaneve.

The Real World: Miami’s iconic Flora Alekseyeva, 52, returns to the competition after last appearing in 2002’s Battle of the Seasons.

Ace Amerson, The Real World Paris

Adam Larson, Road Rules: The Quest

Avery Tressler, The Real World: Portland

Ayanna Mackins, Road Rules: Semester at Sea

Brad Fiorenza, The Real World San Diego

Brandon Nelson, Fresh Meat II

Cara Maria Sorbello, Fresh Meat II

Derek Chavez, The Real World Cancun

Flora Alekseyeva, The Real World: Miami

Janelle Casaneve, The Real World Key West

Jay Gotti, The Real World: Ex-Plosion

Jazmine Reynaud, The Real World Cancun

Kam Williams, Are You The One? 5

Kefla Hare, Road Rules: Down Under

Laurel Stucky, Fresh Meat II

Leroy Garrett, The Real World: Las Vegas

Nicole Zanatta, The Real World: Skeletons

Rachel Robinson, Road Rules: Campus Crawl

Ryan Kehoe, Fresh Meat

Steve Meinke, Road Rules: The Quest

Syrus Yarbrough, The Real World Boston

Tina Barta, Road Rules: South Pacific

Tony Raines, The Real World: Skeletons

Tyrie Ballard, The Real World: Denver

Veronica Portillo, Road Rules: Semester at Sea

The men include the return of “Tony Time” to The Challenge, as the former Vendettas finalist and Final Reckoning star is back again. Others returning to the competition will include show winners Adam Larson and Brad Fiorenza.

All Stars 4 brings back one-season competitor Jay Gotti, who some viewers may remember for his antics involving an eating portion of the final when he was teamed with his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Compono.

Viewers might also remember that host TJ Lavin wasn’t pleased with Jay’s performance during that particular moment on Battle of the Exes II.

Some of the long-lost OG men returning to the show include Kefla Hare, Tyrie Ballard, and Adam Larson.

Paramount Plus and The Challenge also unveiled an action-packed, emotional first look at footage for the upcoming All Stars 4 season.

“There are certain people that are Challengers at heart. I am one of them,” Rachel says in a sound bite early on.

“I want to make it undeniable: champion of champs. That’s what I want,” Cara Maria says.

Jay reveals he’s there to “get redemption,” while Kam confirms that even though she’s become a mother, she’s “still Killa Kam.”

Check out the highlights from what’s coming for the returning MTV OGs in this fourth season of the spinoff.

All Stars 4 follows in the footsteps of MTV’s The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion, which was Season 39 of the competition series. A new champion was crowned, although viewers had mixed opinions about the season, its cast, and its format.

MTV’s Season 39 will air its reunion special on Wednesday, February 28. Cara Maria and Laurel are included in the attendees along with the show’s main cast.

According to details shared along with the cast photos and trailer, viewers will get the first two episodes of The Challenge: All Stars 4 on Wednesday, April 10, streaming exclusively on the Paramount+ platform.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 premieres on Wednesday, April 10 on Paramount+.