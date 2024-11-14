The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas slams ex’s claims he burned down her birthday decorations

As The Challenge: Battle of the Eras heats up on its way to the final, a rivalry between Johnny Bananas and his ex-girlfriend has also heated up.

The seven-time Challenge champion dated several of his reality TV co-stars, with Morgan Willett becoming his longest-lasting relationship from the show to real life.

However, a messy breakup arrived after Morgan confronted Bananas over cheating on her as a video surfaced online showing him getting cozy with another woman.

It appeared that Morgan had moved on after admitting it was a painful breakup, although she has alluded to her ex several times on her podcast.

That included her recently recalling that a particular ex caused some mayhem at her birthday party.

However, Bananas quickly refuted the claims, proving he was not responsible for what she claimed.

Bananas slams Morgan as a ‘clown’ in refuting her claims

A video clip featuring Morgan Willett surfaced on social media recently in which she spoke about an incident involving her ex, believed to be Johnny Bananas.

“At my birthday, back when I was in a narcissistic relationship, I had this beautiful balloon arch,” Morgan explained during her video.

“[I was] like so excited to decorate for my birthday, and the person I was dating, because he wanted attention, burnt down my balloons with a flamethrower,” she shared.

However, a Challenge fan account shared Morgan’s clip on TikTok. Another smaller video, which someone put over the bottom portion of Morgan’s clip, seems to show her holding the flamethrower and using it to burn something above her as Bananas stands beside her.

Bananas shared the TikTok clip on his X account with two clown emojis above it.

Morgan, a former Big Brother winner, appeared in just one season of MTV’s competition series and partnered with Bananas on The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

After they got eliminated relatively early in the season, they continued dating off the show and developed a serious relationship, including living together.

In previous remarks, Morgan indicated she began believing that Bananas was the one and they might get married.

However, things came crashing down after a video surfaced online featuring Bananas out and about getting cozy with another woman. Morgan broke up with The Challenge star and moved out.

She’s opened up more about their three-year relationship and painful breakup than Bananas, who released a brief statement after things ended and hasn’t spoken about it since.

Morgan blasts Bananas after ‘clown’ post: ‘You’re really playing with fire’

Morgan responded to the “clown” emoji post, informing Bananas that she’s not a clown and is a woman he won’t be able to keep quiet.

“This clip is conveniently cut out of context, which is fine. But you’re really playing with fire – no pun intended – with how much I know and never shared. (I think your exes in my DMs would agree),” she wrote.

“Go ahead and threaten me with a fake lawyer like you did to NN, Or get me banned from a show I don’t even care to be on. You should take a note from ZB and start handing out NDAs to every female that crosses your path – or finally go to therapy,” Morgan posted on X.

BBOTT winner Morgan shared some thoughts. Pic credit: @morgan_willett/X.com

“NN” likely refers to fellow Big Brother star and Challenge castmate Natalie Negrotti, whom Bananas had a showmance with and briefly dated away from the show.

“ZB” seemingly refers to country singer Zach Bryan, who recently made headlines about his breakup with internet personality Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia.

According to Page Six, LaPaglia claimed lawyers offered her escalating sums of money if she signed an NDA and stayed quiet about her relationship with Bryan. However, LaPaglia allegedly turned down their offers, including an alleged offer of $12 million.

While Morgan hasn’t mentioned Bananas by name during her Off the Rails with Morgan podcast or video clips, she’s alluded to him several times. That included a September podcast featuring castmate Paulie Calafiore, in which he talked about not getting calls to return to The Challenge after incidents with castmates.

Morgan shared that she’d been around an unnamed someone during some phone calls and potentially overheard conversations that affected cast members’ participation on the show.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.