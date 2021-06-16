The Challenge’s Jemmye Carroll comments about former castmate’s IG Story remarks about her

Jemmye Carroll during The Challenge: All Stars spinoff season. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars finalist Jemmye Carroll recently commented about remarks made by her former castmate on Instagram regarding her accusations and treatment of him.

After Paulie Calafiore let a fan know on his Instagram Story why he called Jemmye a rude name in a tweet, he explained how he felt she was a “s**t person” based on previous comments she made including calling him a “school shooter” and accusing him of being “abusive.”

In a series of tweets, Jemmye explained her position on the matter, including refuting one thing he brought up, and that she stands by another comment due to what ex-girlfriends said about Paulie.

Jemmye comments about Paulie’s IG Story remarks

It’s unknown if Jemmye Carroll read Paulie’s recent Instagram Story remark or someone brought it to her attention, but she commented about it on Twitter on Sunday, June 13. In Paulie’s IG Story comment, he responded to a fan asking about him calling Jemmye “Jemmye the Hut.”

He went on to explain that he holds all individuals accountable no matter what and brought up her previous comments and accusations about him.

In her recent series of tweets, Jemmye started by answering a fan who said they would need to hear her side of the story after Paulie’s recent remarks in his IG Story slide.

Jemmye tweeted (below) she has “nothing to say to Paulie” and isn’t going “back and forth with a bum a** man.” She also mentioned in her tweet he “stopped his gf’s entire income/bag,” which should be a “red flag” for others as far as he goes. Based on the lack of recent appearances on The Challenge by Paulie and his girlfriend, Cara Maria Sorbello, that seems to refer to Cara.

The pair last appeared on MTV’s War of the Worlds 2 season and have not been on the past two seasons of The Challenge, although they appear to be pursuing other ventures beyond reality TV. That includes Cara’s photography and Paulie’s training for the Winter Olympics. It’s believed the couple has declined to go on recent seasons, although Paulie has teased and indicated an interest in returning to compete.

In another of her tweets, Jemmye denied calling Paulie a “school shooter.” However, she said she stood by her remarks about him being “abusive” due to the “gaslighting he did while dating both Danielle and Cara.” Jemmye referred to that as “textbook abuse.”

“I stand by that s**t but it doesn’t matter what I say bc multiple of his exes said it about him and I believe them,” Jemmye shared in her tweet.

Paulie’s cheating scandal led to brief split from Cara

Part of Jemmye’s comments in her tweet above refers to Paulie’s situation involving ex-girlfriend, The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Danielle Maltby. Paulie was officially dating Maltby as of January 2018, but a cheating scandal ensued with Cara Maria.

He met Cara during the Final Reckoning season that same year, and the two became romantically involved. By June 2018, Maltby learned Paulie cheated on her with Cara during The Challenge, which led to them breaking up.

Based on a PEOPLE report, Cara also split from Paulie in December 2018. Cara spoke to the publication about Paulie’s “two-timing” her with Maltby, something she had been blind to after filming Final Reckoning with him.

PEOPLE’s report indicated that Cara Maria and Danielle were able to talk with one another about their situations involving Paulie so they could find answers together about what had happened and help each other move forward.

Paulie also commented to E! News about his cheating on Danielle in 2018, saying he had “many things” that he needed “to work on and repair.”

“I am not proud of my actions these past weeks. I know they speak louder than these words. I have destroyed the one person that has believed in and brought out the best in me. I have many things I need to work on and repair internally. I want to be better. I know I haven’t earned it, but I ask for patience and privacy while I work on repairing myself,” Paulie told E! News.

Paulie and Cara’s split was brief, as the two got back together in 2019 and are currently together. Recently, Cara also answered a fan question about future marriage plans, making it seem like a possibility for the couple in the future.

Comments about Jemmye arrived during Big Brother star’s Twitch stream

The initial comments about Jemmye came up during a Twitch stream hosted by Paulie’s brother, Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore. During his Twitch video, he had Paulie and Cara Maria on as guests for part of the live stream. Paulie brought up The Challenge: All Stars and how Cara needs to be on a season. That prompted Cody to comment about how he thought it was “mind-blowing” she wasn’t on a show called All Stars from the start.

Those comments led to Cara mentioning that maybe Jemmye is more of an All Star than herself, and Cody responded to it, questioning why Jemmye continues to get called back to compete on the competition series.

Jemmye may have learned about the Twitch stream remarks from a fan or Twitter follower, as she posted a reaction to it with a GIF. Paulie retweeted her comments (below) with one of his own in which he called her “Jemmye the Hut.”

That comment above led to a fan questioning Paulie’s name-calling towards Jemmye, which brought his further explanation of things on the recent Instagram Story slide.

Paulie and Jemmye were castmates on just one season of MTV’s The Challenge, the Final Reckoning season in 2018. For that particular show, Jemmye was teamed up with Jenna Compono, and the pair got sent to the Redemption House in the first episode. That ultimately resulted in them getting eliminated from the show early on.

Paulie and his teammate, former Big Brother castmate Natalie Negrotti, reached the final, as did Cara Maria with her partner, Marie Roda. However, both teams were runner-ups to the winning team of Ashley Mitchell and Hunter Barfield.

Jemmye returned for The Challenge: All Stars spinoff featuring 22 OG competitors from Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat this past year, reaching the show’s final and finishing in a tie for seventh overall with castmate Ruthie Alcaide.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes are currently available on Paramount+.