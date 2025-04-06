The Challenge’s Frank Sweeney Fox calls out Johnny Bananas for naming him ‘worst partner’ ever

With Frank Sweeney Fox recently taking over The Challenge: All Stars Rivals, his former castmate Johnny Bananas discussed their previous partnership.

During a new podcast episode, Bananas mentioned how he and Frank previously teamed up on The Challenge when they got paired up for the MTV Rivals II season.

According to Bananas, their rivalry arrived from a Twitter feud, now X, which was historic as the first-ever Twitter beef that created a partnership for the show.

The pair finished as runner-ups in the final to winners Chris “CT” Tamburello and Wes Bergmann.

During the Death, Taxes and Bananas podcast, Frank and Johnny fondly remembered their time partnering on the show.

However, Frank also recalled Bananas calling him his “worst partner” in the game.

Frank called out Bananas’ remark about him as a partner

During their conversation, Bananas asked Frank if having Sam McGinn as his partner may have helped because they didn’t come across as one of the “strong teams” on All Stars Rivals.

After reading the room, aka his Rivals castmates, Frank said he played up the “weakest team card” for Rivals. He then mentioned that Bananas had done more seasons than him and asked how he thought things would go.

Bananas mentioned that he’s usually had good partners on the MTV show, and they weren’t weak ones, before revising his answer to say, “except you.”

“Don’t think I didn’t clock it. You said I was the worst partner you ever had, Johnny. I heard it,” Frank told him, adding, “It exists in the ether. I heard it.”

Bananas quickly explained his remarks about calling Frank the “worst.”

“The problem was we never competed as a pair. I felt you were always trying to compete against me,” Bananas said regarding The Challenge: Rivals II season.

He explained that he thought it would be better to work together rather than compete against each other when they were partners.

“We never won or lost as a pair,” Bananas told him, suggesting Frank acted like he usually got them a win, and Bananas made them lose.

“Probably,” Frank admitted, adding, “I was 23” during that season.

He also indicated he was “insecure” back then, and much of it was “bravado.”

Frank said there’s ‘jealousy’ toward him on Rivals

Bananas and Frank still get along, despite the playful discussion of their previous partnership.

Meanwhile, both have moved on in their lives. Frank achieved success in his job away from reality TV, while Johnny Bananas became one of the top stars from The Challenge.

In another part of the podcast, Bananas said he was surprised it took Frank so long to return to The Challenge and that he would’ve been great on the flagship.

Frank mentioned feeling some of his All Stars Rivals castmates were jealous due to his appearance on the spinoff.

🔥SIZZLIN NEW EPISODE🔥 I reconnect with my rival Frank to talk about his return to ‘The Challenge’🕺 Dig into our history 👯‍♀️ And what it is about him that ruffles people’s feathers 🪶On an ALL NEW 💀💰🍌 Podcast 👉 Watch or Listen https://t.co/VY0S0P1YpY #deathtaxesbananas pic.twitter.com/f5X2Xf6XBe — Johnny Bananas (@johnnybananas) April 6, 2025

Frank explained there is “a bit of main character syndrome” on All Stars Rivals since he’s been in the spotlight throughout many episodes.

“You hate to use the word, like, ‘Oh they’re jealous,’ but I think there’s a little bit of jealousy,” he said, adding, “It was very clear stepping into that house where the cameras were and where the spotlight was pointed.”

Frank said he thinks all of his castmates “want to be the main character,” and that while it wasn’t what he intended going to All Stars Rivals, it worked out that way.

“But then I got there, it was so easy to manipulate these relationships and play this up because I didn’t have anything to lose. I had a license to just go nuts, so I did,” he told Bananas.

Frank’s gameplay has entertained fans and helped him and Sam reach another final on The Challenge. Viewers will see if they can conquer it and win another championship when the final airs on MTV on Wednesday, April 9.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.