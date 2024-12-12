The Challenge’s former winner Dee Nguyen reveals she’s engaged to ‘pool boy’ with ring reveal

Former The Challenge winner Dee Nguyen revealed she’s engaged after a multi-year relationship.

The 31-year-old former MTV cast member shared a carousel post with friends and followers on social media, revealing her fiance, Ollie Diggins, and the sparkly ring.

Dee beamed a smile with her hand facing the camera to display the engagement ring. Her fiance stood behind her in each of the first two photos.

The final slide in the Instagram post features a brief video clip that shows a close-up of Dee’s hand as she flashes the ring at the camera.

“2 years ago I referred to you as ‘pool boy’, you then became ‘boyfriend’ and now I get to call you ‘fiancé’ 💍🥹,” Dee captioned her Instagram carousel post.

Her fiance’s Instagram profile is private, with Ollie’s bio indicating he’s an “Adventurer” and “Traveller.” His profile photo features him and Dee wearing green Team Australia shirts and sunglasses outdoors.

Dee won War of the Worlds 2 amid drama with castmate she was falling for

Fans of The Challenge saw Dee, a former Geordie Star, debut on MTV’s War of the Worlds, where she became Wes Bergmann’s teammate. Her rookie season saw her eliminated by castmate Da’Vonne Rogers just before the season’s final.

Dee returned for War of the Worlds 2, which saw her achieve greater success. Part of the season featured her becoming interested in castmate Rogan O’Connor, with whom she hooked up.

However, drama arrived when Rogan agreed for Dee to get sent into elimination, considering her someone he wouldn’t want in the final. Dee survived and reached the final, as did Rogan.

Despite their drama, they won the WOTW 2 final along with Team UK’s Jordan Wiseley and CT Tamburello. According to Dee’s Challenge Wiki page, she received $265,000 as her share of prize money for winning the season.

During the WOTW 2 reunion, Dee tearfully reacted to footage of Rogan discussing his feelings toward Dee during their plan. While he said he liked Dee, it wasn’t too serious, as he said he was hooking up with her out of boredom. Paulie encouraged him to continue his hookups with Dee to keep her as their ally.

They returned as castmates for Total Madness, where Dee still had an interest in Rogan and tried to make him jealous by flirting with rookie castmate Jay Starrett.

Dee’s engagement arrives after cast member’s remarks about ‘extremely unfair’ firing

As Monsters and Critics reported several days ago, The Challenge’s Nehemiah Clark appeared on the Zach Nichols Podcast. He spoke about meeting Dee in Kansas City, Missouri, through their mutual friend Wes.

Nehemiah indicated they never dated but hooked up and said they had an overall good interaction.

During the podcast, Nehemiah and Dee’s former castmate, Zach Nichols, seemingly agreed that what happened to her with The Challenge was “extremely unfair.”

In June 2020, the War of the Worlds 2 winner was fired from The Challenge when the show deemed her social media remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement “offensive.” At the time, Dee claimed she was joking and later apologized for her comments.

However, the show edited her out of the episodes in her final season, MTV’s Total Madness, and has not welcomed her back since. She is the first Challenge cast member to get edited out midway through an airing season of the show on MTV.

Nehemiah, who appeared in MTV’s recent Battle of the Eras season, said he felt Dee was uninformed and unaware of the situation surrounding Black Lives Matter because she does not live in or come from the United States.

In addition, he said he felt The Challenge used her as “an example” after the show overlooked previous cast members’ offensive or insensitive remarks.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.