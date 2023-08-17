The Challenge’s Aneesa Ferreira defends Tori Deal against castmate Amanda Garcia’s ‘roids’ remarks

Aneesa Ferreira defended her bestie on The Challenge, Tori Deal, after their castmate threw a barrage of heated comments at her, some of which suggested she was taking steroids.

Amanda Garcia appears in The Challenge: USA 2 spinoff with Tori, who she’s stated is one of several enemies she has on the show, along with Michele Fitzgerald.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Amanda reacted to USA 2 episodes with various social media comments directed at Tori, referring to her as a “linebacker” and “roids.”

Her comments arrived after Tori won a physical elimination in Episode 2 against fellow MTV vet Jonna Mannion.

Amanda was part of Episode 2’s winning team, the Green Team, which later chose Tori and Johnny Bananas are their two potential candidates to go into elimination.

While Tori hasn’t responded to her castmate’s remarks on social media, Aneesa decided to let fans know about an important part of the process for competing in The Challenge.

Aneesa defends Tori from Amanda’s ‘roids’ remarks

Following a flurry of messages from Amanda towards Tori, Aneesa got on social media to give her thoughts. That included letting fans know that Challengers go through tests before they can compete, suggesting that drug testing would reveal if anyone’s taking performance-enhancing substances, including steroids.

“It’s crazy that we ALL get tested before the show so there are no roids involved. And that’s all I’m gonna say. The other playful/competitive banter is for the show. I wasn’t there so,” Aneesa wrote with an “I don’t know” emoji.

In another comment, she wrote, “Ps I love you best friend @tori_deal.”

Tori dropped by the comment section to thank her friend for putting herself on the line on social media by leaving a supportive comment in her defense.

“You didn’t have to stand up for me, but I really appreciate you. Love you forever ❤️,” she wrote.

Aneesa appeared with Tori in the recent MTV season of The Challenge: Ride or Dies, where they reached the final together.

Aneesa was partnered with Tori’s ex, Jordan Wiseley, while Tori teamed with her “frenemy,” Devin Walker, and ended up winning the final for the first time in her career.

Amanda says Tori cheated to win Ride or Dies

A recent preview clip of The Challenge: USA 2, Episode 3 featured footage of Tori confronting Amanda about her voting her into elimination with Green Team. In the clip, Tori said she thought they could put their past differences aside to work together, but Amanda wasn’t having it.

A fan asked Amanda what she meant when she told Tori, “you cheated everyone knows you cheated,” during the footage.

“Cuz she threw in my face that she’s a ‘champ’ 🥴🥴🥴like uhhmmmm drink the drink and THEN brag sis🤔🤔🤔🤔🥴🥴🥴🥴,” Amanda explained in her reply.

During The Challenge: Ride or Dies final, the competitors had a checkpoint featuring bolas they had to toss at targets across a field. Part of that task also involved drinking disgusting smoothies as a penalty.

While other finalists drank smoothies, Tori was able to avoid drinking any, as her teammate Devin drank them for her.

Amanda’s comments likely refer to Tori not participating in the required aspect of the final yet still becoming a Challenge champion alongside Devin. Earlier this year, Monsters and Critics reported Tori’s response to cheating accusations, as she indicated it was in her contract that production respects her being a vegan.

“That was productions fault. They gave us the green light to go without fully explaining the rules. then production pulled us over during the tire checkpoint and gave Devin two more glasses to drink… so that wasn’t our fault,” she said.

The Challenge: USA 2’s Episode 3 should bring more of the ongoing feud involving Amanda and Tori, as it seems they’ll never be allies or friends.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.