The Challenge: USA 2 spoilers reveal Tori vs. Amanda fight and secret alliance in Episode 3

The Challenge: USA 2 spoilers before Episode 3 revealed that more drama is coming, courtesy of Amanda Garcia.

She’s been featured in the first two episodes indicating her biggest enemies are there, Tori Deal and Michele Fitzgerald.

While other MTV Challenge vets seem to work together, Amanda has decided to go with her own strategy in the game.

She already went after Michele by secretly voting for her to go into elimination and then followed suit when her team won the second daily challenge by voting with teammates to send in Tori.

Based on a teaser for Episode 3, Tori and Amanda will have a heated clash regarding them becoming allies.

In addition, a secret alliance is sitting back and watching as the vets implode right before their eyes, making their gameplay even easier.

The Challenge: USA 2, Episode 3 clip features Amanda vs. Tori

With Episode 3 to premiere on Thursday, August 17, fans are getting a sneak peek at part of the upcoming installment of The Challenge: USA 2.

There’s drama amongst castmates Tori and Amanda, who are two of the six MTV vets on the spinoff season, and also just so happen to be roommates.

In a preview clip shared by @thechallenge social media, Amanda reminds Tori that they were “never friends,” but Tori says that’s not what it’s about.

“It was about being hopeful that two people can put things aside and work together,” Tori says in the clip.

“Tori, I know you have a lot of fake friends, but I will never be one of them, and you should’ve known that before the jump,” Amanda yells back at her in the room.

Tori says she’s “sorry that Jonna had to leave because of this,” while Amanda fires back that she wished Jonna would’ve won that elimination, which would’ve sent her enemy Michele home.

The yelling continues as Big Brother star Alyssa Lopez, also rooming with Tori and Amanda, is shown getting away from the drama and heading to another room.

The Secret Garden alliance is also featured in Episode 3

In seasons of The Challenge, fans have seen the Lavender Ladies, The Young Bucks, and King’s Palace as alliances trying to impact the game.

With The Challenge: USA 2, the Secret Garden alliance is revealed in Episode 3, which Alyssa L. is part of with several of her castmates.

Also in the group with Alyssa are Survivor’s Chanelle Howell, Desi Williams, and Michaela Bradshaw, and Big Brother’s Tiffany Mitchell.

In a confessional, Desi said the alliance started with herself and others, but it’s grown due to everyone’s connections. She named Alyssa Snider and Michele Fitzgerald as part of the alliance because they were connected with others in the group.

The Secret Garden’s goal is clear: to do what’s necessary to eliminate all of the vets. That would seemingly put targets on Johnny Bananas, Tori, Amanda, Wes Bergmann, and Cory Wharton.

It might also mean they’ll go after a few other individuals who crossed over from CBS to MTV. Fessy Shafaat, Paulie Calafiore, and Josh Martinez are also in the USA 2 cast and could be considered potential allies with MTV vets.

Fans will get to see if this secret alliance can make a big move in the game as Episode 3 premieres on Thursday, August 17.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS