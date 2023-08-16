The Challenge: USA 2’s Amanda Garcia throws shade at castmates Tori Deal and Michele Fitzgerald

The Challenge’s Amanda Garcia is known for speaking her mind, whether on the reality TV competition series episodes or away from the shows on her social media.

She recently returned for the CBS spinoff, The Challenge: USA 2, reuniting her with two of her least favorite castmates: Michele Fitzgerald and Tori Deal.

Through just the first two episodes of the series, viewers have seen her admit she’s in the game with two of her biggest enemies. In one scene, she openly admitted her secret vote was going to Michele.

That led to drama between Michele and Amanda, continuing their heated feud since they appeared in Spies, Lies & Allies. Both have a history with USA 2 castmate Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat.

When Amanda’s team was the winning side of a daily challenge, she also had no argument against voting for Tori and Johnny Bananas with the rookies, despite fellow MTV vet Wes Bergmann’s objections.

However, Michele and Tori went into elimination and won. Still, Amanda isn’t shying away from letting her thoughts out as USA 2’s episodes air, recently commenting about her two least favorite castmates with names for each.

Amanda Garcia shades her USA 2 castmates ‘roids’ and ‘granny’

Amanda posted a series of messages on social media with her reaction and thoughts about the USA 2 eliminations. Both arrived in Episode 2 of the spinoff, with Michele vs. Ameerah Jones at the start of the episode. In a second elimination at the end of the episode, Tori defeated Jonna Mannion.

The superfan account @challengeteaa shared comments made by Amanda as the second episode of USA 2 aired. In them, she referred to Tori as “roids” and Michele as “granny.”

“F**k you roids let’s see if your big a** can get across #TheChallengeUSA,” Amanda commented regarding the daily challenge in Episode 2.

She also laughed at how “TORY FLOPPED” and told her, “GET ON MY LEVEL B***H.”

In other messages, Amanda suggested that Tori is “nice to my face cuz she a FRAUDDDDDDD” and that Tori wouldn’t be safe from her voting her into elimination.

“I’m sorry but it’s written in the sand and I’m not gunna lay down and die for ppl I’ve never even trusted,” Amanda commented.

The former Are You the One? star continued with her onslaught of messages about Tori, including one where she referred to her as a “linebacker” and said if the elimination was “anything but physical,” this “big b***h woulda gotten the mf boot.”

Amanda also praised castmate Jonna, indicating she had a “whole a** life outside of the challenge” and was “humble” as she didn’t need to brag about her multiple wins.

A final message in the carousel post has Amanda indicating she “swung and missed” with her attempts to get out her enemies, “granny” and “roids.”

Amanda has a history with Tori and Michele on The Challenge

As Monsters and Critics reported, Michele opened up about her feud with Amanda on a recent episode of Johnny Bananas‘ Death, Taxes & Bananas podcast.

She got Bananas up to speed on the situation involving herself, Amanda, and Fessy, including the hookups, showmances, trips, and drama. While the two were on good terms during the season and even while episodes started to air, things soon changed with Amanda calling out Michele in interviews and on social media.

They were reunited for the USA 2 spinoff, and it’s clear that Amanda still has an issue with her Spies, Lies & Allies castmate. While Michele said they used to be friends, she also indicated it was unfortunate that they couldn’t repair things and now hates Amanda back.

The situation between Tori and Amanda is a bit less clear, although Amanda has never truly been a friend or fan of Tori on the MTV show. They last appeared together in Spies, Lies & Allies, where Amanda got voted into elimination right before the final and called Tori down as her opponent.

Unfortunately for Amanda, it was a physical elimination, similar to Balls In. That allowed Tori to use her athletic abilities and strength to overwhelm her smaller opponent, sending her home.

Based on the first few episodes of the USA 2 spinoff, Amanda has no intention of aligning herself with either Tori or Michele, despite how having strong allies might keep her safer in the game.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.