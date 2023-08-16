The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas reveals House of Villains premiere date, cast photo, and teaser clip

Johnny Bananas is among the most infamous characters on reality TV, thanks to his various gameplay moves on MTV’s The Challenge.

That included his jaw-dropping move at the Rivals III final as he left his teammate, Sarah Rice, penniless after they officially won the season.

As of this writing, he’s appearing in episodes of The Challenge: USA 2, a CBS spinoff show based on MTV’s competition series.

He’ll join other iconic reality TV villains in the cast of House of Villains, an upcoming show premiering on E! just after his currently-airing spinoff season of The Challenge.

He’ll be the only representative from MTV’s show and contend with villainous reality TV stars, including Omarosa, Jonny Fairplay, Anfisa Arkhipchenko, and Jax Taylor.

Bananas unveiled promotional content featuring himself as the villain, the premiere date, and a fun teaser clip featuring his castmates.

Taking to Instagram, the villainous Johnny Bananas showed off his sinister promotional photo as part of E!’s House of Villains cast. It features the iconic MTV star in a pinstripe suit, looking like he’s about to hatch some sort of evil plan.

He’s surrounded by a purple snake that looks like it’s about to bite its prey and 100-dollar bills flying in the air, suggesting a cash prize is on the line. There’s even a dangerous banana holding a knife blade in the corner of his poster.

Bananas tends to excel when there’s money involved, having won seven seasons of MTV’s The Challenge and over $1 million in prize money.

“Being Bad never felt so Good,” he wrote in part of his IG post’s caption, revealing a premiere date of October 12.

Fun clip features House of Villains stars trying not to leak details

Bananas also shared a fun teaser clip featuring other cast members from the show on a video conference call. The Challenge star kicks things off with a shot of him yelling, “Hey guys,” as he’s shirtless in a swimming pool. Other cast members check in for the call.

A female narrator shared how everyone’s excited to see these stars together for House of Villains, which will be a “total s**tshow.”

The narrator says they must keep the cast a secret and not leak it. Bananas claims he’s “always up for a Challenge” and isn’t a “leaker” but claims castmate Omarosa “probably learned that trick in Washington.”

Other cast members appearing in the clip include Survivor star Jonny Fairplay, Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor, Flavor of Love’s Tiffany Pollard, Bachelor in Paradise’s Corinne Olympios, and Love & Hip Hop’s Bobby Lytes.

“Either Die a hero, or live long enough to end up in the House Of Villains 😈🔪👿 The Villainy begins Oct 12th only on @eentertainment 📺👀 #HouseOfVillains #eentertainment,” Bananas wrote in his caption.

House of Villains teaser trailer reveals prize money and preview

A 48-second teaser trailer for the upcoming E! show also arrived, which indicates the show will determine “who is the greatest villain of them all.” The winner will claim $200,000 in prize money.

The trailer gives fans a glimpse of what’s on the way with potential drama, including one cast member calling another a “slithery, slimy snake.”

Not much more is revealed about the game’s setup, such as how individuals will advance or potentially get eliminated. Check out the teaser clip.

Comedian and actor Joel McHale, who previously hosted Talk Soup on E!, will host House of Villains. The premiere episode arrives on Thursday, October 12 at 10/9c and is a “super-sized 75 minutes” long.

Meanwhile, fans of Bananas can check him out on The Challenge: USA 2 spinoff, as new episodes arrive on CBS and Paramount Plus.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS. House of Villains premieres Thursday, October 12 at 10/9c on E!