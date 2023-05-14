The Challenge: USA 2 spoilers: MTV star among latest eliminations from the show

The Challenge: USA Season 2 is filming in Croatia and features a different cast and theme than the debut season.

In the first installment of the spinoff show, the cast was exclusively CBS reality TV stars, including Amazing Race, Big Brother, Survivor, and Love Island, which is now on Peacock.

The show was able to crown two winners, as Survivor stars Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina prevailed in the final and went on to compete in The Challenge: World Championship.

That show doesn’t only feature the stars of the other international spinoffs based out of the UK, Argentina, and Australia but also MTV Legends like Johnny Bananas, Tori Deal, Jonna Mannion, and Wes Bergmann.

Interestingly, the second installment of The Challenge: USA features reality TV stars who got their start on MTV alongside CBS reality TV stars.

Spoilers recently revealed that another MTV star is eliminated from the running to win the spinoff season.

The Challenge: USA 2 spoilers reveal 11th elimination

Every several days, new spoilers arrive from The Challenge: USA 2 filming, including elimination results, with the names of competitors that went home.

Based on an Instagram post from a Challenge Insider, the latest elimination is a former two-time MTV Challenge winner, who also won All Stars 2.

Wes Bergmann is heading home based on the spoilers, ending his time on the show relatively early, similar to his appearance in The Challenge: World Championship.

Wes appeared in The Challenge: World Championship as one of several MTV Legends, getting drafted first overall by The Challenge: UK’s Zara Zoffany. However, he made the major mistake of advising his teammate not to drink a special smoothie that competitors had to drink before a daily event in Episode 6.

That resulted in a penalty for Wes and Zara, which they couldn’t overcome by scoring enough points in the daily event, resulting in them going straight into elimination. Ben Driebergen and Kaycee Clark defeated them in the Herculean Strength event at The Arena, sending them home.

As of this writing, it’s unknown who eliminated Wes from the USA 2 spinoff season or what event he was competing in.

The good news for Wes is he’s already successful with multiple other wins on the show and his business ventures. In addition, he’s getting to reunite with his wife, who he revealed was expecting their first child several weeks ago.

Who else was eliminated from the MTV cast members?

Wes wasn’t the first of the MTV reality TV stars to get ousted from The Challenge: USA 2. Near the beginning of the season, one of the first eliminations appears to be Jonna Mannion, who also won the All Stars 2 season.

In addition, former Are You The One? 3 star Amanda Garcia was defeated in a physical elimination by Survivor star Desi Williams, who also appeared in the first season of The Challenge: USA and reached the final.

While he isn’t an MTV original, Paulie Calafiore is likely well-known by fans of The Challenge. The former Big Brother star debuted in Final Reckoning alongside Natalie Negrotti, and they reached the final, finishing as a runner-up team. Paulie appeared in two other seasons, reaching the final again in War of the Worlds 2 but failing to win.

Beyond that, other recognizable MTV and CBS reality TV stars are still in the game. They include Bananas, Ride or Dies winner Tori Deal, Michele Fitzgerald, Josh Martinez, Fessy Shafaat, and Cory Wharton. Will one or more of these stars win The Challenge: USA 2?

The Challenge: USA 2 premiere is TBA for Paramount Plus. The Challenge: World Championship finale arrives on Wednesday, May 17, on Paramount Plus.