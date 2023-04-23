The Challenge: USA 2 spoilers reveal first men’s elimination results as fans react to cast member’s exit

The Challenge: USA 2 spoilers regularly reveal which competitors have been ousted from the competition series, which is currently filming footage for episodes.

The show’s first season featured a cast of stars exclusively from CBS’ reality TV shows Amazing Race, Big Brother, Love Island, and Survivor.

Ultimately, Survivor stars Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina won the season, claiming their share of the $500,000 prize money and punching tickets to appear in The Challenge: World Championship.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, this second installment of the USA spinoff series features stars from MTV’s Challenge in the cast alongside news and returning CBS reality TV stars.

That sets up the potential for some interesting alliances as several MTV stars debuted in CBS reality TV shows before appearing on The Challenge.

This report will include spoilers from the yet-to-be-released season of The Challenge: USA 2.

Latest eliminations from The Challenge: USA 2 spinoff

Based on spoilers via @GamerVev on Twitter and Pink Rose at the Vevmo forum, two more players are officially out of The Challenge: USA 2.

A Twitter post revealed on Saturday that two-time Challenge finalist Paulie Calafiore was the first male competitor to be eliminated from the game.

It’s unknown what the elimination event was and whether individuals or pairs were competing. Paulie previously appeared in CBS’ Big Brother, and based on the results, he may have been in an early alliance.

Fans will likely recall that his last appearance on MTV’s The Challenge was War of the Worlds 2, where he and his girlfriend Cara Maria Sorbello ran a strong alliance for Team USA.

The duo orchestrated several big moves in the game, the most notable being their sending Johnny Bananas into elimination against Theo Campbell, which Bananas lost. Bananas is part of the USA 2 cast along with other MTV stars, including Wes Bergmann, Tori Deal, and Amanda Garcia.

Along with Paulie, two other players were eliminated from The Challenge: USA 2. Per the Vevmo forum, they were newcomer Ameerah Jones (Big Brother) and two-time All Stars winner Jonna Mannion.

Fans and critics react to The Challenge: USA elimination spoilers

One Twitter user noted that after Paulie had been “begging” to return to The Challenge for “8 years,” he was the “first boot” among the men.

Paulie was begging to be on another show for 8 years, and he ended up being first boot. I hope it was because of violence pic.twitter.com/uSMP0hNU9x — Brent 🖲 (@CuntyBrent) April 22, 2023

“Changed my mind. I’m so glad they brought Paulie back. Can’t wait to watch him flop so hard on episode 2 or whatever,” another individual tweeted about the spoiler.

One individual even tweeted before the spoilers hit the internet, suggesting that “the challenge is really not for him” after “flopping” in his return for USA 2.

no way paulie is out lmao he was my only chance to get out most of the vacation alliance and here he goes flopping 😭 the challenge is really not for him pic.twitter.com/ccHorWlNfP — bread 🍞 (@BreadChaIlenge) April 20, 2023

Another tweet mentioned how Paulie had talked a lot of trash ahead of his eventual return to the show only to make a quick exit.

As mentioned, the circumstances surrounding Paulie’s elimination are still unknown. However, when he showed up to The Challenge: USA 2, he had several rivals or enemies that probably wanted him gone from the game as early as possible.

The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: USA 2 premiere date is TBA.