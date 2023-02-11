The Challenge: Paulie Calafiore reacts to Johnny Bananas in rumored House of Villains cast

A new show called House of Villains is filming and will feature some of the biggest reality TV villains of all time.

It’ll include rumored stars such as Omarosa, Tiffany Pollard, Farrah Abraham, Heidi Montag, and seven-time champion of The Challenge, Johnny Bananas.

Bananas has that infamous moment in the show’s history where he left his teammate, Sarah Rice, without any prize money after the duo won the Rivals III season.

With Bananas’ inclusion in the show, some fans are happy, while others are not. At least one former castmate of his seems to think he wasn’t cast due to Banana’s being part of the show.

The Challenge alum Paulie Calafiore and Marie Roda gave their thoughts about the rumored E! show’s cast.

Paulie and Marie mentioned one cast member they were excited to see, while Paulie also seemed to take a shot.

On Friday, Monsters and Critics reported about the rumored House of Villains cast, including Bananas, based on an Instagram post from @mtvchalengeinsider.

Among those reacting to the rumored cast was two-time Challenge finalist Paulie, who famously got rid of Bananas in a backstabbing move during their War of the Worlds 2 season.

It’s believed the two have had a feud going since after that season, as Paulie has called out Bananas before, and rumors have persisted that Bananas and other Challenge stars are making sure Paulie and his girlfriend, Cara Maria Sorbello, don’t return to the MTV show.

“Well now I know why I got dropped from this cast last minute Excited to see @johnnyfairplay back on tv though,” Paulie said in his reply to the Instagram post about the show’s rumored cast.

Johnny Fairplay comes from the world of CBS’ Survivor, and it seems, based on the cast, that they went with one star from many of reality TV’s big shows. Paulie initially debuted on Big Brother, but the CBS competition show’s Rachel Reilly is appearing in the House of Villains cast.

One could point to several villainous moments that Paulie has in his Challenge history, but it’s hard to argue against Bananas as having one of the most infamous. He was also the first to do it, preceding a similar move by Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell when she won Final Reckoning alongside Hunter Barfield.

The Challenge alum Marie Roda is ready to watch House of Villains

In addition to Paulie commenting about House of Villains’ rumored cast, so did one of his former castmates, Real World: St. Thomas and Challenge star Marie Roda.

“TIFFANY!!!???? Sold,” wrote Marie in support of Tiffany Pollard, a star of Flavor of Love, I Love New York, Celebrity Big Brother, and several other reality TV shows over the years.

“WE NEED YOU ON ONE OF THESE !” another fan commented, suggesting Marie should’ve made the cut.

Another commenter showed support for Survivor’s Fairplay, suggesting some parts of this cast are winning already.

As of this report, there are no confirmed details about the cast or show beyond rumors online. With that, it should be interesting to see the show’s premise, as it will likely be another competition or game show similar to the recent American version of The Traitors.

Peacock’s The Traitors was popular enough to bring about a second season, which could give Paulie a chance for another reality TV appearance. However, he’d have to follow in the footsteps of his brother Cody, who appeared in the first season.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.