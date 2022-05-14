The Challenge: Total Madness winner Jenny West comments about her plans to return to the show

Jenny West during The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 season. Pic credit: Paramount+

With former The Challenge winner Jenny West away from the show for several seasons after her win, many fans wonder if she’ll return to compete.

When recently responding to fan questions on Instagram, Jenny said it’s the question she gets asked the most on social media.

Based on her response, she wants to return to compete, although it’s unclear if that will be anytime soon. Still, it gives some hope that the Season 35 champion will make her way back to MTV’s show.

Jenny West comments about her Challenge return

In 2019, the 35th season of The Challenge was filmed with castmates living in that dark, cold, and foreboding bunker in the Czech Republic rather than inside one of those luxurious houses in a tropical location like other seasons.

The UK’s Jenny West returned for that Total Madness season, her second after debuting on War of the Worlds 2.

The Survival of the Fittest star ended up as one of the season’s two winners alongside legend Johnny Bananas. Jenny defeated finalists including Kaycee Clark, Melissa Reeves, and Bayleigh Dayton.

The 35-year-old has been away from MTV’s show since her winning season and appears to be quite busy now.

During a recent Q&A on her Instagram, she responded to fans’ questions, one of which asked if she was returning to The Challenge soon.

“This is like one of my most-asked questions. I would go back to The Challenge, but right now, I’ve got too much going on in my life,” she explained. “Like I’ve literally got my fingers in so many pies.”

“It’s nice to focus on my career for once because when you’re waiting to go filming, you just can’t progress outside the show,” she shared on her IG Story.

One of Jenny’s major endeavors away from the show is her fitness. She’s continued to keep herself in tremendous shape and offers a training program to help others. The 35-year-old reality TV star often shares images on her Instagram showing off her bikini body to inspire others.

It’s not the first time that Jenny has commented on returning to The Challenge, as she previously shared about her love of competing on the show on her Instagram Story.

Other Total Madness finalists could return in Season 38

While Jenny’s answer seems truthful, her name remains among the rumored cast members for The Challenge Season 38. However, that list is lengthy and includes just about every former cast member imaginable.

Meanwhile, several of her co-stars from Total Madness who reached the final could be returning to the show. On his podcast, fellow winner Johnny Bananas suggested that he was planning to return to “save the franchise” since it’s been sinking in the past few seasons.

Additionally, Melissa Reeves has been rumored as a returning competitor. Fans who watched Total Madness saw she had to withdraw from the final due to fatigue and inability to continue. After filming, she learned she was pregnant while competing and had a daughter following the show.

She’s since gotten herself into shape and has recently shown off images on her Instagram Story of her training. That could suggest she’s prepping for a return or something else now that she’s turned 30.

Pic credit: @djmelreeves/Instagram

Along with the above rumors, there is speculation and potential spoilers about The Challenge Season 38 cast, including a significant update about the show’s theme and who could be part of it.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.