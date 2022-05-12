Jenny West from The Challenge poses topless in Ibiza with inspirational message

Jenny West after winning The Challenge: Total Madness season. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Jenny West, a former winner of The Challenge: Total Madness, continues to provide her fans and followers with inspirational messages to help them.

On Wednesday, 35-year-old shared a topless picture and included a few tags on the photo, one of which helped to remind or alert fans that she has a twin sister who is also very much into fitness.

The former Survival of the Fittest star also brought some motivational advice to give others that push they may need to get going with a workout or other big goal they want to achieve.

Jenny West shows off topless photo from Ibiza

In a beautiful photo tagged with Villa Lucky in Ibiza, Jenny West poses topless in a colorful bikini poolside. She wears a watch and a few bracelets on her right arm and ankles, but beyond that, not much else.

Jenny has a twin sister who looks very much like The Challenge star, and Jenny also tagged the photo @thewesttwins to bring attention to her and twin sister Lucy’s IG account.

In Jenny’s caption, she seeks to inspire others to take the necessary steps to complete their goals in life. That could include working out, dating, getting a better job, or any other major goal.

“Do you know what’s just as difficult as doing it? Not doing it,” she says in the caption.

“Whatever the thing is that you constantly put off because you don’t think you can do it or you think it’s too hard… do it anyway. Because living with the regret or wonder is just as hard so you may as well do it anyway 🤷🏻‍♀️,” Jenny wrote.

She suggests that others “take one small step towards” whatever they want, even if that step might be “a conversation with someone about what you want to achieve.”

Jenny notes that people remain in the same spot when they don’t take action, and “No one can do it for you.”

As of this report, Jenny’s topless photo from poolside in Ibiza had generated over 4,600 Likes and 160 comments from various fans and followers. It’s the latest stunning photo from the former Challenge winner, as she’s posted other images in bikinis from tropical locations during her trips or just to celebrate the Easter holiday.

Jenny has a twin sister Lucy, also a fitness fanatic

In addition to her @jenniferwestofficial account, Jenny West and her sister Lucy aka “LuLu,” have the IG account @thewesttwins, where they often share photos of themselves posing together.

The twins’ account currently has over 330,000 followers and 1,000-plus posts, including the one shown above of the topless sister. One of those posts discusses some fun facts about the 35-year-old twin sisters.

On March 20, they posted a photo of them side-by-side after getting to hang out for the weekend while visiting their other sister and meeting her new baby, their niece.

Fitness also runs in the family for the twins, as Jenny and Lucy showed off a throwback image weeks ago featuring their fit physiques in their bikinis.

They called it a “Tb to when our tans were strong, and our game was stronger 💪🏼🌟.”

While Jenny went on MTV’s The Challenge for several seasons after Survival of the Fittest, she now gives others help via personal training programs. According to a 2018 Manchester Evening News report, Lucy is also a fitness fanatic, having started bodybuilding in 2015.

Lucy’s official Instagram is @lucywestofficial. Based on recent Instagram posts, she’s expecting a baby this summer, giving Jenny another niece.

Jenny last appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness season, which she won alongside Johnny Bananas. That was her second season, as she originally debuted on War of the Worlds 2.

Many fans are hoping to see the champion make her return to see if she can capture another title for her resume. Based on her continued dedication to fitness, it wouldn’t be surprising if she came back to dominate the competition.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.