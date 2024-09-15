The Challenge stars defend Season 40 castmate Cara Maria Sorbello as ‘different’ and ‘weird’

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras features a star-studded cast of 40 competitors selected from the 39 seasons of MTV’s competition series.

Many of the more entertaining personalities in the show’s history are there, including Johnny Bananas, Jordan Wiseley, Amanda Garcia, and Cara Maria Sorbello.

Cara’s full-time return to Season 40 arrived after briefly returning as a mercenary on MTV’s Battle For a New Champion and had a run at the final on Paramount+’s All Stars 4.

However, her rival, Laurel Stucky, returned after winning All Stars 4 and is one of Cara’s Season 40 teammates.

An explosive scene from Episode 5 seems to show the feuding castmates in a heated altercation, with Cara on the receiving end of Laurel’s tirade.

During a recent live video chat, Nia Moore and Tina Barta defended their Battle of the Eras castmate and explained why they liked her.

Nia and Tina defend Cara as a ‘different’ and ‘weird’ castmate

While Cara has her share of detractors amongst Challenge fans and castmates, Nia and Tina aren’t in that group. The Season 40 stars appeared in a live video chat where they showed Cara some love.

Nia said that even if Cara didn’t have a beef with Laurel, others were “hating on her too.”

“I’m gonna always ride for the underdogs and root for the underdogs,” she said while expressing her opinion regarding Cara.

Tina said that throughout her experiences with Cara, she is always upfront with her about things.

“I have had not one issue with her,” Tina shared, adding, “I can’t say she’s problematic because she’s not a problem to me.”

Nia indicated that Cara is similar to castmates Jenny West and Jodi Weatherton, as they’re just “who they are” and “not trying to prove themselves to other people.”

Her being “weird” is just a bonus on top of her beautiful, gentle spirit. She has such a humble energy that just feels familiar even to strangers. Cara Maria just dope! Idk what else to tell yall lol 💪🏾😌 https://t.co/JAZn7DLEqo — Nia Moore (@TheRealNiaMoore) September 13, 2024

“I think a lot of people are threatened by somebody that’s different, and they don’t like different,” Tina said.

“I enjoy it. I like it. I find it interesting. The fact that Cara’s different, it intrigues me. I like that individuality,” she said, and Nia agreed.

“And like weird. I like weird,” Nia added regarding how others might perceive their castmate.

In a video posted earlier this month, Cara’s castmate Nurys Mateo also showed her love, saying she was “Team Cara all the way.”

Nurys admitted she was a fan of Cara when she saw her on The Challenge back in the day and liked how she proved herself as an underdog.

Nurys firmly plants herself on team Cara for the Laurel vs Cara drama pic.twitter.com/6C767iZpQQ — Ryan John (@RyanJohn___) September 4, 2024

Cara’s Challenge rival screams at her during Season 40 argument

A teaser trailer for Season 40, Episode 5 featured castmates at odds with one another and an especially volatile altercation.

In a scene from the daily challenge, Era 2 struggles to win another event. In a confessional interview, Emily Schromm says that the finish line is nearby, and her team is nowhere to be found.

“Emily is my competition. Why would I want her here?” Laurel asks in her confessional as if she may have been trying to throw the daily challenge.

Another scene features Cara telling Michele Fitzgerald she would be her friend outside The Challenge, maybe because Laurel didn’t want to. Cara also offers Michele a big hug.

PSA: There is NO episode tonight so you can tune into the #VMAs at 8p ✨ #TheChallenge40 returns NEXT WEDNESDAY on @mtv 😈 pic.twitter.com/rxFDJ5MIbG — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) September 11, 2024

Moments later in the teaser, Laurel screams at Cara, who is in tears, telling her she doesn’t “back down to her anymore.”

“Sit the f*** down, you stupid b****,” Laurel says.

Footage shows castmates gathered around to prevent things from escalating into a physical altercation.

Viewers saw Laurel yell at her castmate during their time on All Stars 4. However, by the end of the season, Laurel won the final and congratulated her castmate when she came in second.

Since the airing of All Stars 4 and the filming of Season 40, Cara has said she doesn’t want anything to do with Laurel as far as a friendship outside of The Challenge.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.