The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies sneak peek features vets deciding their next rookie target for elimination

The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies season got off to a fierce start with veterans and rookies already jockeying for their position in the game.

That looks like it could continue in Episode 2, as a sneak peek of the episode features veteran competitors holding a meeting to talk about their strategy.

Based on the conversation, that strategy will feature a large alliance that has to work together if they want to get anywhere during Season 37.

Keep in mind this report will feature spoilers for Spies, Lies, & Allies Episode 1, including who went into elimination and who got sent home.

Veteran Challenge competitors form plan, identify rookie target

In the Season 37 premiere episode, both sides saw their numbers reduced. Not only was there an elimination with four rookies involved, but host TJ Lavin revealed that Nam Vo had to leave the show.

Ahead of those events, there was already a tease that the veteran cast members would be looking to form a super alliance. That would allow them to focus on sending rookies into elimination until they no longer need to worry about them.

MTV unveiled a new sneak peek clip from Episode 2 (below), with the vets talking about that alliance. In addition, they’ve identified a new “rookie ring leader” that they may need to take out next.

With his "Tori Shield" taken away, will Kelz be able to unite the rookies and get out a big target this week? 🎯 Find out TONIGHT on a new episode of #TheChallenge37 at 8p on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/0aBK10Yzu4 — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) August 18, 2021

Based on the footage above, that rookie is none other than Kelz Dyke, who clearly has shown himself to be one of the biggest rookies in Season 37. Viewers have yet to see whether he can win daily challenges or an elimination, but he seems to have the strength.

Kelz was previously partnered with Tori Deal in the premiere episode. However, an elimination twist changed that and may have fueled Kelz’s competitive fire even more.

Based on his comment on MTV’s new The Challenge footage on Instagram, Kelz could tell something was up already.

First elimination shook up teams, irritated rookie

In the first episode’s elimination event, Michaela Bradshaw and Renan Hellemans found themselves as the team voted in. That was due to Michaela’s rumored list, which included notes about her castmates that she could trust or not trust.

The list came about because Amanda Garcia apparently had an unaired conversation with rookies Emy Alupei and Emanuel Neagu about working with them. She asked them to find dirt on other rookies, and Emy became a spy, finding the list.

During deliberation, fellow Survivor stars Michele Fitzgerald, and Tommy Sheehan effectively moved the blame for the list squarely onto Michaela. That resulted in her and Renan becoming the popular vote.

At elimination, TJ revealed the twist for Spies, Lies & Allies eliminations. There are no skulls, and one team (partnership) gets voted in via secret vote. However, the team that won the daily challenge, aka “The Agency,” could send in any male and female they choose. They can be from different partnerships, which really changes the game up.

Aneesa Ferreira and Logan Sampedro won the opening challenge, so they sent in Michele Fitzgerald and Corey Lay. Ultimately, Corey proved to be a beast as he used his brute force to win the first elimination, sending Michaela and Renan home.

Each of the winning competitors was then able to infiltrate and steal any partner they wanted except from The Agency. Michele went with the “No. 1 draft pick,” Devin Walker, stealing him from Emy. Corey stole Tori Deal from fellow rookie Kelz Dyke, seeming to upset him.

Tracy Candela became Kelz’s new partner by default, while Emy gained The Circle’s Ed Eason as her partner. He joined The Challenge as a replacement after Nam Vo left.

The second episode of Spies, Lies & Allies could provide a thrilling series of events, just based on the upcoming Heli Heist mission and the sneak peek footage. Will Kelz become the next rookie to get sent home, or will he be able to survive?

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.