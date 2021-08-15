The Challenge 37 cast including Devin Walker, Nany Gonzalez talk about strategies for the season

Devin Walker talks about strategy in a Spies, Lies & Allies promo clip. Pic credit: MTV

Heading into The Challenge Season 37, the cast features many veteran competitors returning from Double Agents. Among them are finalists Nany Gonzalez, Kaycee Clark, and Cory Wharton.

They all got a taste of the final, but none of them won it. Now they’ll be looking towards Spies, Lies & Allies to see if they need to change their strategy to win one.

Those three veteran stars and others, including Tori Deal, Kyle Christie, and Devin Walker, shared their approach to the new season in a new promotional video.

Spies, Lies & Allies stars talk about Season 37 strategies

MTV unveiled several promotional videos featuring cast members talking about the season leading up to The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premiere episode.

The first few were mostly focused on the rookies and the vets’ first impressions of them. Those were followed by videos talking about which cast members are single and a video about whether or not there were any alliances.

The latest video (below) arrived after the premiere and has returning Double Agents stars speaking on their strategies for Spies, Lies & Allies.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A few cast members say they’ll be changing up their approach, including Nany Gonzalez and Tori Deal. These two veteran competitors have reached the final twice but are still hungry to claim their first win.

“Leaving Double Agents, I ran a final, finished a final, and left with no money. So this time, I am here to win this game, so I have to switch my strategy up just a little bit,” Nany said.

“Coming on Double Agents, I mean, I think it’s pretty clear I need to make more than one friend,” Tori said.

In Season 36, she was aligned with Aneesa Ferreira, but rookies targeted her and sent her in against that one friend. Tori was eliminated courtesy of Aneesa, ending her time early.

“I mean, last season, I thought that I was being strategic. I wanted to go up against one of the rookies, but I mean, that backfired so bad. The last thing I need to do is create another situation like that,” Tori added.

“What I’m going to do is play it super cool. Expand my friendships. Play a better social game and try not to piss too many people off this time,” Tori said of her strategy.

Viewers already saw a near rookie mutiny in the Season 37 premiere, seemingly led by Survivor’s Michaela Bradshaw. There was a rumored list targeting vets to get rid of via elimination, and Tori’s name was allegedly at the top.

The Challenge vet talks about playing an ‘honest’ game

Another Challenge finalist is Devin Walker, who reached the final in his rookie season. That was also the infamous Rivals III season where Johnny Bananas decided to keep all the prize money, leaving partner Sarah Rice with zero dollars.

Devin and his partner Cheyenne Floyd still collected some money they split, but it was nowhere near the handsome reward that competitors get for winning a final.

In the new Spies, Lies & Allies video, Devin mentions his take on what happened during the Double Agents season and his approach to Season 37.

“Double Agents was rough. I mean really for my whole squad,” Devin said, adding that even though CT Tamburello won, he still played a “dirty game” to do so.

“I feel politically the best I’ve ever felt coming into this game. I say what I mean, and I mean what I say, and although that hasn’t been a popular way to play this game, it is gaining traction. The stock on honesty is rising in The Challenge house,” Devin said.

In the Season 37 Global Activation special and the premiere episode, viewers have already seen one of the changes Devin made strategically. He now appears cool with the Big Brother alliance, realizing it’s better to work with them rather than targeting them.

However, he gained a new partner in Episode 1 straight from Survivor, a show that brought many new cast members into the game. Will that help or hurt Devin going forward?

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.