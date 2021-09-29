The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 8 sneak peek features ‘new romance’

Emanuel Neagu is moving on to a showmance with another castmate, based on The Challenge sneak peek for Season 37, Episode 8. Pic credit: MTV

During The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season, showmances have seemed plentiful as single castmates have been mingling with one another.

Amanda Garcia and Fessy Shafaat, Nelson’s love triangle, and rookies Michele Fitzgerald and Emanuel Neagu have been among the showmances.

In Season 37, Episode 8, viewers will see Michele’s former flame moving on to another romantic interest at Challenge headquarters.

Spies, Lies & Allies castmates admit interest in each other

On Tuesday, September 28, MTV released the latest sneak peek video clip for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 8.

The episode, set to premiere on Wednesday, September 29, will feature castmates Tori Deal and Emanuel Neagu as they realize their attraction to one another.

With Tori, Big T Fazakerley, and Bettina Buchanan skinny dipping in the pool, Emanuel decides to get involved as he jumps in. In a confessional, he admits wanting to get closer to his castmate Tori.

“She’s beautiful. She’s smart. She has everything. Hello Tori,” Emanuel comments.

Tori also expresses interest in the Survivor Romania star during her confessional interview comments, calling him an “interesting person.”

“Emanuel is such an interesting person. Like from Romania. Kind of like Dracula. A tad of Dracula. Like so cool. I mean, like, he checks all the boxes. He is really cute. He’s cute,” Tori says.

The clip below shows Emanuel doing what he can to get Tori’s attention as the two castmates continue their flirtatious behavior in the pool.

Emanuel was previously in showmance with Challenge rookie

Earlier in the Spies, Lies & Allies season, it was a showmance between Emanuel and Michele Fitzgerald that was in the spotlight.

Trailer footage before the season premiere featured the two rookies kissing. They seemed to have hit it off in early episodes, as they were shown spending time together and getting to know each other.

Unfortunately, Michele’s time on The Challenge got cut short as she went home in one of the early eliminations. While she and Corey Lay won their first elimination in Episode 1, they’d lose to Double Agents champion Amber Borzotra and Hughie Maughan several episodes later.

After the loss, Emanuel rushed down to the ground level of The Lair to hug and kiss Michele goodbye.

“Love you, Michele!” Emanuel yelled from the stands as Michele was making her exit.

During her confessional interview, a teary-eyed Michele seemed torn over having to leave her showmance to head home.

Michele admitted her continued interest in Emanuel in an Instagram Live session with castmates Amanda Garcia and Ashley Mitchell. She called him “adorable” and said she wouldn’t mind being on another season with him.

However, in an interview after her Challenge exit, Michele admitted that she found out Emanuel was dating someone and was “a little hurt” “upon learning that.

It’s unknown if that was Tori Deal or someone else, but it’s believed that Tori and Emanuel continued to spend time together after Season 37 filming ended. After Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 8 airs, more details about their current situation could arrive on social media and MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.