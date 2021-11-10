The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 14 sneak peek footage reveals Top Gun-inspired mission details

The Challenge host TJ Lavin tells the agents details for their Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 14 mission. Pic credit: MTV

A sneak preview of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 14 footage shows off the Top Gun-inspired mission that agents will compete in, complete with a specially-created fighter jet submerged underwater.

The latest mission will have the agents suited up and in the plane’s cockpit as it dips nose-first into the water. It already brings an element of danger as agents will need to work quickly and get to the surface for some air.

It’ll be another crucial daily challenge, too, as the Ruby and Sapphire team want to get their first win since teams formed. Otherwise, Emerald will once again control the fate of the competitors.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 14 mission details arrive

Several previews already arrived for Episode 14 of Spies, Lies & Allies, including a quick trailer that teased the mission. In that trailer, cast members including Kyle Christie and Big T Fazakerley were shown ready to go underwater in the plane, looking a bit worried. Another scene showed CT Tamburello helping his teammate Logan Sampedro out of the water.

More preview footage arrived on Wednesday (November 10) and showed two minutes from the episode. In the clip, host TJ Lavin explains the daily challenge and objectives to the cast, revealing they created a custom-made aircraft to “emulate Top Gun’s iconic fighter jets.”

Agents will be seated in the cockpit wearing their fighter pilot suits and goggles as the plane’s nose dips into the water below them. After the cockpit fills up with water, agents have to retrieve 25 symbols from various spots.

TJ reveals they’ll be able to go to the surface for air at some point, but they’ll need to head back underwater to complete the mission. There is a puzzle key located under the wing that agents must memorize and then recreate the puzzle onshore using their collected symbols.

There’s a 45-time limit, but TJ informs them the team to complete this the fastest will become The Agency. They’ll not only be safe from elimination but get to vote in one female competitor later. In addition, TJ reveals the mission winners will also get “a very special prize” with the win.

The footage above doesn’t reveal the prize. However, TJ is standing near a motorcycle, possibly making that a prize, as Tom Cruise’s Maverick rode one in Top Gun. It’s also likely that TJ rode this in to make his daily challenge entrance.

Episode 14’s mission could even be sponsored in some way by Top Gun: Maverick, with the sequel to the popular Top Gun film currently expected to release in May 2022.

P3 Protein sponsored a previous mission where the Emerald team members won a huge safe full of P3 protein snacks and $3,000 each. The Episode 14 winners could bank some cash in this mission too.

Episode 14 elimination teased in other footage?

Several competitors from the struggling Ruby team were shown in another Episode 14 sneak peek. The clip revealed Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Amanda Garcia having conversations with castmates about their plans to get farther in the game.

Both ladies revealed during those chats their intentions to steal a spot on a different team, should they get the opportunity. That’s part of the twist that arrives when someone wins in an elimination.

Amanda is looking to steal Tori Deal’s spot on the powerful Emerald team, even though Josh Martinez hoped to keep the team intact. He let Amanda know he couldn’t stop her but would like to run the final with Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark. That made it clear to Amanda that she could take over Tori’s spot.

Meanwhile, Big T admitted to Logan Sampedro and CT Tamburello she wanted to join them on the Sapphire team. The guys didn’t seem too happy with that plan, as CT told her she’d have a better shot if she joined the Emerald team.

Based on all the previews, one has to think Amanda and Big T will be potential elimination choices. Could they end up going against each other? If that happens, and one makes a switch, it would drop the number of people on Team Ruby to just two, with Kyle and Nelson Thomas.

Viewers can see who goes into elimination, who wins, and which team they choose when Episode 14 debuts on Wednesday, November 10.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.