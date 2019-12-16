Watch the Top Gun: Maverick trailer featuring Tom Cruise as Lt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell

Sign up now for your Movie newsletter!

It’s been over three decades since Maverick has taken to the skies in the original Top Gun, but he’s now making his return in the highly-anticipated sequel.

A new Top Gun: Maverick trailer officially soared onto the internet on Monday with Tom Cruise in his role as Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Viewers can now see more of the ride they’re in for next summer.

Top Gun: Maverick brings back Cruise for return flight

The Top Gun sequel will feature the return of Maverick to serve as a top-notch instructor for a flight school. It’s been a while for the character that viewers first watched recklessly flying on the big screen back in 1986.

Check out the official poster for #TopGun: Maverick starring @TomCruise. In theatres 2020. pic.twitter.com/5emkDH9j5f — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) July 18, 2019

He’s introduced to trainees as “one of the finest pilots this program has ever produced,” by a commanding officer, though. That officer also informs everyone, “What he has to teach you may very well be the difference of life and death.”

In another clip in the trailer, Maverick is shown talking about his return with a few high-ranking officers.

“I have to admit your reputation proceeds you,” an officer played by Charles Parnell says.

“I have to admit I wasn’t expecting an invitation back,” Maverick replies.

“They’re called orders, Maverick,” the officer tells him.

In addition to the bit of dialogue, there are also plenty of scenes where Maverick and the trainees take to the skies. Jets take off, soar, spin, dive, and dodge each other. Cruise is also back on a bike. Barroom scenes are shown, as well as what looks like some tension between Maverick and a trainee or another officer.

There’s even one scene depicting a jet being fired upon, as well as brief shots of a funeral with an American flag being placed over a casket.

Check out the new trailer below, which clocks in at just under two minutes of flight time.

This is the second trailer released this year, as another trailer arrived back in July 2019 showing some different scenes from the film.

Top Gun 2 cast, release date details

Based on the Top Gun 2 cast details, Tom Cruise’s Maverick isn’t the only major returning character. Val Kilmer is back in his role as Iceman, bringing fans of the original movie another familiar character.

Kilmer tweeted ahead of the new trailer’s release that he could finally share the information with the fans.

It may be 'ice' cold outside, though maybe this will warm you up. Finally get to share this @TopGunMovie poster. Even better, a new trailer… TOMORROW! #youcanbemywingman pic.twitter.com/Dz7uC8O2MG — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) December 15, 2019

In the original film, Kelly McGillis starred as Cruise’s love interest, Charlie. In the new film, Jennifer Connelly will play Cruise’s main squeeze who is a single mother and runs a bar.

Actor Miles Teller will appear as Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw. He’s been described as the son of Maverick’s late Radar Intercept Officer (RIO), Nick “Goose” Bradshaw.

Monica Barbaro, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris will also appear in the upcoming Top Gun sequel.

The new trailer closes by suggesting the film will arrive in June 2020. The IMDb listing has an expected release date of June 26, 2020.

Next summer looks to have plenty of action and dazzling aerial displays via the new movie, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

Top Gun: Maverick arrives in theaters on June 26, 2020.