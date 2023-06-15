The Challenge Season 39 spoilers: First two eliminations revealed as filming begins

The Challenge Season 39 is officially underway as cast members, including host TJ Lavin, have arrived at their filming destination.

Monsters and Critics recently unveiled the Season 39 cast spoilers, showing which individuals are back on the show and making their MTV debuts as rookies.

It’s a unique cast with only three former finalists. That has many people wondering if it will be a specific theme, such as a redemption season where only non-winners of The Challenge are competing.

Now that filming has started, it means daily challenges and eliminations are taking place to send individuals home one by one until finalists are determined.

Two cast members have seemingly been eliminated from the show, barring any sort of twists that bring them back like in other seasons.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This report will contain spoilers for The Challenge Season 39, including the names of eliminated cast members.

First two competitors eliminated in The Challenge 39 spoilers

Spoilers for The Challenge’s 39th season regularly show up online, including elimination results. So far, two cast members have been shown as eliminated from the show in the past several days.

An Instagram post from @mtvchallengeinsider revealed the first male competitor to go home is Chauncey Palmer.

He appeared in Season 38, Ride or Dies, as a rookie and the teammate of his girlfriend, Amber Borzotra. Amber and Chauncey recently welcomed their first child, so even though he didn’t win, the new dad gets to return to see Amber and their son.

The first women’s elimination for Season 39 is also revealed and seems to have occurred after Chauncey’s. Based on spoiler results, it’s a rookie to MTV’s The Challenge, but not The Challenge competition.

Per @mtvchallengeinsider, Jessica Brody from The Challenge: Australia is out. Jessica also appeared on The Bachelor Australia 7 and The Bachelor in Paradise Australia 3 before The Challenge.

As of this writing, the format of Season 39 is unknown, as spoilers have yet to reveal anything about the voting or how eliminations occur.

Other seasons have featured the worst-performing individual(s) in the daily challenge, automatically going into elimination. All or some of the remaining cast typically decide who to put against them via vote or team power.

Other news from The Challenge, spinoffs, and cast

As Season 39 films, it is being done without the presence of veteran cast members, including former show winners like Jordan Wiseley, Tori Deal, and Johnny Bananas.

Many fans have wondered if Season 39 could be an Invasion of the Champions type season, but there’s no indication yet.

Within the past several days, Tori called out an online troll for calling her “fatty,” so she doesn’t appear to be at the filming location.

Fans and cast members continue to root for Nelson Thomas as he recovers from his car crash injuries. Nelson recently shared before and after physique images as his Challenge castmates reacted to the difference.

Two-time champion Cara Maria shared a major life update as she moved to a new location. Fans continue to demand that MTV bring Cara back to The Challenge.

The next Challenge season appears to be The Challenge: USA 2, which premieres on CBS on August 10. Despite that, fans want the All Stars 4 trailer or some indication of when the episodes will come to Paramount Plus.

So far, there’s been no details released for the next season featuring MTV OGs, but fans will be pretty excited as soon as that information or a trailer drops.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c on CBS.