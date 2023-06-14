The Challenge: Cara Maria Sorbello shares life update as fans demand the show bring her back

Cara Maria Sorbello is known as a polarizing figure amongst fans of The Challenge, with her biggest critics happy she’s not on the MTV show recently and her loyal supporters wanting to see her back.

She last appeared in the War of the Worlds 2 season alongside her boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore, with the couple reaching the final with other members of their Team USA alliance.

They failed to win, with many viewers claiming it was because of Paulie’s collapse due to what seemed to be a lack of endurance.

Neither Cara nor Paulie has been back on the show in the four MTV seasons since WOTW 2 aired.

They are still quite active on social media, with Cara Maria recently sharing a significant life update on her Instagram Story. Her messages indicate she was finally leaving her home state of Montana to move to a new location.

“Last night at my very first home. Sold it so I can start a new chapter in Florida. Uhaul packed. We drive today,” Cara Maria wrote over an IG Story clip of herself lying in bed.

On another slide, she revealed that she’d sold her “home turned air bb while the market is still hot.”

“Montana treated me well. But Florida beach life new chapter with my love starts now,” she wrote on the second slide, referring to moving with Paulie.

As Monsters and Critics reported a few weeks ago, Paulie and Cara recently celebrated their relationship’s five-year anniversary. The couple began dating after they’d met on MTV’s The Challenge. Now, they are taking what seems to be their next steps in their future together.

Cara Maria featured in recent posts by The Challenge

As Cara is moving to Florida with Paulie, The Challenge’s social media has seemed to share more content recently featuring Cara Maria.

That included a video clip they uploaded to Instagram on Monday from the Final Reckoning season of MTV’s competition series. That season took place in Hermanus, South Africa, with Cara Maria teaming up with her rival, Marie Roda.

In the video, host TJ Lavin informed The Challengers about a disgusting food task they had to complete featuring “South African delicacies.” Among those delicacies were dishes such as Snoek Roe and Mogodu, the latter of which is sheep intestines.

“That’s fine. OK,” Cara Maria said in the clip, as her castmate, Johnny Bananas, quickly replied, “No, it’s not fine.”

Fans react to Cara Maria’s appearance in The Challenge

The clip above is a fun throwback to one of MTV’s previous seasons of The Challenge. More importantly, it seems to be another example of them promoting two-time champion Cara Maria more than before via their social media content.

The sight of the MTV Challenge legend had more than a few fans talking and asking for the show to bring her back to the competition.

“Cara!! 🔥 hope we see her on another one soon it’s been to long!!” a fan wrote in the comments.

Another fan said they wished that Cara and Chris “CT” Tamburello would return to The Challenge.

“Are y’all bringing her back to the main show or nah,” another individual asked.

There were many more comments with similar sentiments as fans asked them to “bring back Cara” to the show she originated on.

“I really miss Cara on the challenge!!!!” another commenter wrote, while another reminisced about the “small period of time when Johnny and Cara were friends was nice.”

Cara Maria officially debuted as a cast member during MTV’s The Challenge: Fresh Meat II, where she was drafted as Road Rules star Darrell Taylor’s teammate. She eventually became a champion in the Battle of the Bloodlines season alongside her cousin, Jamie Banks.

She followed it up with a second championship on Vendettas, becoming the first female Challenger to win a solo season of MTV’s The Challenge.

Cara Maria appeared in 14 seasons of MTV’s show, compiling 42 daily wins, achieving a 13-6 elimination record, and reaching the final nine times.

In addition to being a great competitor, she’s also known for making the show much more entertaining, so it makes sense that fans would want to see her back.

The social media content featuring Cara seems to be a potential extension of the olive branch between the show and Cara’s fans. She was previously excluded from The Challenge Untold History docuseries interviews, despite being featured in her own segment as one of the show’s all-time greats.

With three seasons on the way, including MTV’s Season 39 (currently filming) and two other spinoffs (filmed), many fans hope she’ll triumphantly return to the game.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.