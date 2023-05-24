The Challenge’s Paulie Calafiore reflects on his five-year relationship with Cara Maria Sorbello

The Challenge has a knack for creating romantic sparks among cast members, some resulting in solid, lasting relationships.

Among the power couples the show has created over the years are Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams, as well as Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols.

These couples are now either married or about to be married and have one or more children as they build their families outside the reality TV show.

There’s also one couple that some fans absolutely love or loathe from The Challenge: Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello.

In a recent Instagram post, Paulie reflected that he and Cara Maria have lasted as a couple for five years, despite all sorts of speculation that things might end.

“5 years with you and I wouldn’t change a thing. All roads have led us to where we are now and we are STILL HERE. The most exciting part is that I never know where the next chapter will take us but I love writing the chapters together with you ❤️,” Paulie wrote in his caption.

Paulie geotagged Charlotte, North Carolina, as the location and credited M4 Quantum Photography for taking the shot of him and Cara Maria dressed up for a fancy event or shoot and about to embrace.

As of this writing, over 13,000 likes and 200 comments had arrived on his IG post celebrating his and Cara’s love.

Fans react to Paulie and Cara Maria’s five years together

Paulie’s Instagram post brought forth plenty of feedback, mostly of a positive and supporting nature. Comments arrived from fans as well as several other Challenge cast members.

Cara Maria was one of the first commenters, letting Paulie know of her love for him with a comment, heart emoji, and the hashtag #andstill.

Several of The Challenge alum dropped by. Ride or Dies rookie Tommy Bracco wished them a “Happy anni” with heart emojis, and All Stars OG Ruthie Alcaide also showed the love with heart emojis.

“Congrats king and queen You guys are the definition of successful incredible people. So so so proud of you two!” wrote one of Paulie and Cara’s fans.

The Challenge cast members and fans react to Paulie and Cara’s five-year relationship. Pic credit: @paulcalafiore_/Instagram

Additional comments arrived from fans reacting to the five-year relationship anniversary, with one suggesting Paulie needs to “Pop the question.”

Another tagged their former castmate, Jenna, to let her know Paulie and Cara made it to five years, reminding her, “You said they couldn’t do it!”

Fans comment about Paulie and Cara Maria’s relationship. Pic credit: @paulcalafiore_/Instagram

Another fan suggested there is one thing they’d change about Paulie and Cara: their “absence from The Challenge.”

That prompted an intriguing response from Cara, who replied, “i hear the challenge gods are feeling generous lately ;) ❤️.”

Cara replies to a fan about her absence from The Challenge. Pic credit: @paulcalafiore_/Instagram

Paulie and Cara met during The Challenge Season 32

Many viewers have watched Paulie and Cara Maria’s relationship begin and develop as they met on Season 32 of The Challenge, aka Final Reckoning.

At the time of their meeting, Cara had previously been involved in a showmance with castmate Kyle Christie, but that blew up and even led to some tense moments between Paulie and Kyle, with several heated confrontations on the show.

During that Final Reckoning season, Paulie also did his best to throw other competitors off their game, including Kyle’s teammate Brad Fiorenza, by starting a rumor that Brad’s girlfriend, Britni Thornton, had hooked up with her teammate, ex-boyfriend Chuck Mowery, in the Redemption House.

Paulie and Cara’s relationship continued to take shape with their appearance on War of the Worlds, where Cara reached the final. Paulie failed to get there with her due to suffering a medical issue during the cast’s final daily challenge.

They returned for War of the Worlds 2 and dominated Team USA as they had a powerful alliance that included Kam Williams and Team UK’s Kayleigh Morris. Despite Cara, Paulie, and other USA teammates reaching the final, they failed to win it, with Paulie infamously collapsing during one portion.

That WOTW 2 season, the 35th, was the last time viewers saw Paulie or Cara appear in any season of MTV’s competition series. Various rumors have circulated about why they haven’t returned to the show, with both competitors continuing to mention a potential return.

Cara has teased returning to the show in more than a few recent posts or comments, including the comment highlighted from Paulie’s IG post above.

Meanwhile, her and Paulie’s relationship has remained strong for five years. Many of their biggest supporters are now waiting for the big moment when Paulie finally pops the question to Cara so they can continue their journey together.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.