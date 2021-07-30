The Challenge Season 37 stars talk alliance strategies in Spies, Lies and Allies video

Former Big Brother stars Amber Borzotra and Kaycee Clark on MTV’s The Challenge. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season will bring a situation where veteran competitors are outnumbered by their rookie opponents.

However, thanks to strategy and the power of alliances, the veterans may be able to figure out a way to keep those rookies from using their numbers to an advantage.

In a recently-released video from MTV, The Challenge Season 37 stars, including Aneesa Ferreira, Tori Deal, Cory Wharton, and Devin Walker, give their thoughts about alliances for the game.

New video for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies alliances

Viewers have been introduced to The Challenge Season 37 rookies, got the vets’ first impressions of them, and even heard about the single competitors looking for some romance.

The newest video is all about the concept of alliances, which continues to be something that is the backbone of the game’s strongest players. In Double Agents, a Big Brother alliance helped multiple players get to the final, including winner Amber Borzotra.

Also in the final were Cory Wharton and Nany Gonzalez, each of whom appears in the new video below. Cory mentions the “crazy” global aspect of the season, while Nany explains which alliance she’ll stick with.

“You have Big Brother. Survivor. You have so many different alliances, and for me, I feel like because I’ve always worked so well with Big Brother, I’ll probably end up working with them because that’s who I have a history with,” Nany shared.

Coming into her latest season, Big T Fazakerley realizes what she has to do in the game, and that’s to find a “best friend.”

“Tori and Aneesa are best friends. Amanda and Ashley are best friends, and I don’t have a best friend. So I need to make sure that I get into the game politically as soon as possible,” Big T said.

Tori Deal said her goal is similar, and that’s to make as many friends as possible. In the Double Agents season, a group of rookies disliked her, calling them “weak” or “layup” players. That ended up getting Tori put into elimination against her friend Aneesa, who eliminated her.

The Challenge’s 37th season will feature 19 rookies from various reality TV shows ranging from Too Hot to Handle, Love Island, and 12 Dates of Christmas to Survivor Romania, Survivor Turkey, and Warsaw Shore.

Meanwhile, the vets have diverse backgrounds, mostly with MTV shows. OG stars Nany, CT, Aneesa, Ashley, and Cory are competitors from The Real World. Devin, Amanda, and Nelson Thomas return after originally appearing on Are You The One? 3.

There will also be the returning Big Brother stars with Josh Martinez, Fessy Shafaat, and Kaycee Clark. However, the Survivor players who have appeared recently on The Challenge, Jay Starrett and Natalie Anderson, aren’t back. That could open the door for a rookie Survivor alliance to make some big moves.

What is the format for The Challenge Season 37?

So far, all that’s been revealed is that competitors will compete for $1 million in prize money in the latest season, set in Croatia.

Based on previews and comments from the cast, this will be similar to Double Agents in that it is a male and female partnerships situation. Aneesa revealed in a First Impression video that rookie Logan Sampedro is her partner. Other videos showed Emanuel Neagu working with Kaycee Clark.

Beyond that, there’s been no indication of Red Skulls, Gold Skulls, or any other skulls for the new season. Additionally, the format of how voting and eliminations will work is unknown.

Still, most seasons have featured some form of a vote, and alliances help make sure the strongest groups can keep their numbers going as long as possible.

With The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, the veteran competitors already know they’re outnumbered, so most are likely to stick together and see if they can eliminate rookies as quickly as possible. Otherwise, things could get difficult for the returning stars looking to win a final.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.